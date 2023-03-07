Systems Engineer (CH898)

Our client, in the banking industry is looking to employ a Systems Engineer with AWS (Cloud) Experience. The Systems Engineer is responsible for the implementation of individual applications on the bank’s Cognitive Platform according to industry standards and architect guidance.

Experience

5 years’ proven experience in software development

2 years’ proven experience in software development on a cloud environment (AWS)

Experience in the following development languages: Minimum SQL 20 and higher .Net (C#) Python Angular JavaScript Node JS



Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Knowledge

Min: Must have detailed knowledge of:

Cloud environment

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Testing practices

Ideal: Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

Cloud services and more specifically the AWS /Azure environment

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

General:

Conditions of Employment: Clear criminal & Credit record; Contactable via own mobile phone

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Our client is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

APIs

AWS

C#

Software Development

SQL

Systems Engineering

Learn more/Apply for this position