Technical Support Specialist (Solar) – Gauteng Sunninghill

You are able to provide product vision, create a roadmap, and bring solar PV products to life!

Is this you?

Your technical know-how makes a huge difference when it comes to understanding how to bring products into the market, which is an important aspect in the renewable energy space. Specifically in the Solar PV industry and you understand what impact your knowledge has in the business.

You have worked in the renewable solar industry and you’ve assisted the engineering, sales and marketing teams by translating business requirements into technical requirements and visa versa.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Product strategy, product marketing, technical product management and professionalism is the 4 key components in your role.

You will be tasked with analysing competitors’ products and explore new ways to improve the company’s products. You will also be working with the development team to ensure that product requirements are understood. You will also define the products vision, product roadmap, and product strategy while supporting the team to ensure customer satisfaction goals are met. You will also work alongside marketing, sales and engineering to coordinate product releases. But most importantly, you will be doing all this with a team that shares the same passion to create a more sustainable future for our country!

Where you’ll be doing it

Your new employer has offices based in Johannesburg, but you will have the flexibility to plan your weeks from home or in the office. Essentially you are given the tools to do what you do best and you have the self-discipline to make it work for you.

The company’s born out of one of South Africa’s most established and respected specialist and value-added distribution businesses. Their aim to solve energy problems through partnering with leading solar brands with innovative products that offer South African businesses and consumers both sensible and lasting solar solutions. They are very excited about the future of this industry and invite anyone who shares that excitement to join them!

What you’ll need

The minimum requirements for the role is Matric and you must have technical product skills. You must be proficient in MS Office and have a good understanding of Electricity and Solar PV. You need minimum 3 years’ Solar PV product management experience and minimum 2 years’ sales (B2B) or marketing experience with a proven track record. You would also need a valid driver’s license and own car.

What you’ll get

You will be joining a company that believes in career growth, personal development and they have an open-door policy. You will be working alongside a team that is passionate about sales and the environment. You will be offered an attractive salary based on your experience and technical product knowledge.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Kayley on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Product Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

