Test Analyst at Letsema – Gauteng Johannesburg

Do you want to be part of a team delivering high quality digital transformation projects, liaising with clients, IT workstreams and consultants, and gain experience in a high performance company…if you meet the criteria herein, please apply
Key requirements:
- Academic qualification in relevant field
- At least 2-3 years previous Test Analyst experience
- Financial Services/Banking experience preferred
- Good communication skills (written and verbal)
- Growth mindset, initiative and reliable
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
Key Accountabilities:
- Undertaking all testing activities including test planning & execution
- Documenting all test scripts and test evidence
- Defect management and reporting
Key Deliverables:
- Analyzing the requirements from user stories.
- Understanding functionality of features
- Work closely with the development staff in all phases of development.
- Communicate with developers and end-users
- Participating in preparing Test Plans.
- Preparing Test Scenarios.
- Preparing Test Cases for the product.
- Preparing Test Data for the test cases.
- Preparing Test Environment to execute the test cases.
- Analyzing the Test Cases prepared by other team members.
- Executing the Test Cases.
- Defect Tracking.
- Giving mandatory information of a defect to developers in order to fix it.
- Retesting the fixed bugs to check for existence and to check for its effect.
- Preparing Suggestion Documents to improve the quality of the application.
- Participate in daily stand-up meetings
- Provide weekly progress updates (Working Committee
Qualification and Experience:
- BCom Information Technology
- 3 – 5 years Banking experience
Desired Skills:
- Testing Automation
- Manual Testing
- Web Testing
- Exploratory Testing
- Agile Testing
- End to End Testing
- Regression Testing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.
The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying ethos.
With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.
Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey, and ensure sustainability.
Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and meaningful contribution to society.