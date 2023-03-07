Test Analyst at Letsema – Gauteng Johannesburg

Do you want to be part of a team delivering high quality digital transformation projects, liaising with clients, IT workstreams and consultants, and gain experience in a high performance company…if you meet the criteria herein, please apply

Key requirements:

Academic qualification in relevant field

At least 2-3 years previous Test Analyst experience

Financial Services/Banking experience preferred

Good communication skills (written and verbal)

Growth mindset, initiative and reliable

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Key Accountabilities:

Undertaking all testing activities including test planning & execution

Documenting all test scripts and test evidence

Defect management and reporting

Key Deliverables:

Analyzing the requirements from user stories.

Understanding functionality of features

Work closely with the development staff in all phases of development.

Communicate with developers and end-users

Participating in preparing Test Plans.

Preparing Test Scenarios.

Preparing Test Cases for the product.

Preparing Test Data for the test cases.

Preparing Test Environment to execute the test cases.

Analyzing the Test Cases prepared by other team members.

Executing the Test Cases.

Defect Tracking.

Giving mandatory information of a defect to developers in order to fix it.

Retesting the fixed bugs to check for existence and to check for its effect.

Preparing Suggestion Documents to improve the quality of the application.

Participate in daily stand-up meetings

Provide weekly progress updates (Working Committee

Qualification and Experience:

BCom Information Technology

3 – 5 years Banking experience

Desired Skills:

Testing Automation

Manual Testing

Web Testing

Exploratory Testing

Agile Testing

End to End Testing

Regression Testing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.

The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying ethos.

With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.

Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey, and ensure sustainability.

Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and meaningful contribution to society.

