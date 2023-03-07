Trends influencing FP&A and controller functions in finance

Financial planning and analysis (FP&A) and controllership leaders need to have a plan to harness the ways digital acceleration is disrupting legacy processes in their functions, says Gartner.

“We’re seeing widespread acceptance among finance leaders that technology is driving finance processes towards an autonomous state of operation,” says Matthew Mowrey, senior director analyst, research in theGartner Finance practice. “Eighty percent of CFOs we surveyed in 2022 expected to spend more in AI in the coming two years, for example. Around two thirds of finance leaders we surveyed think their function will reach an autonomous state within six years.”

To make autonomous finance a reality, in broad terms organisations need to move beyond investment priorities and rethink three aspects of their operations.

They must consider: how functions can strengthen semantic models to improve data quality and transparency; how can technology expand the number of teams performing judgment-based activities versus manual activities; and how autonomous finance can improve business performance by minimising the burden of data analysis and decision-making.”

To help FP&A and controllership leaders plan out this future, Gartner experts have made three predictions for the impact of autonomous technologies through 2028:

By 2025, 70% of organisations will use data-lineage-enabling technologies such as graph analytics, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain as critical components of their semantic modeling.

FP&A teams build reports and analysis using data from multiple – and often disconnected – systems. End users don’t always have clear visibility into these transformations and can end up not trusting or misusing finance data while making decisions.

“When poorly understood data is used, and FP&A can’t explain its treatment, decision-makers often revert to instinct or gut feel,” says Mowrey. “Data lineage solutions promise to better explain data’s treatment and improve its transparency for decision-makers.”

An increasingly regulated data environment alongside a growing volume of data and decision support demands is pushing organisations to pursue more ambitious solutions to this problem. FP&A teams have tended to perceive this as an IT initiative because it is linked to enterprise data and analytics architecture. However, FP&A teams have the right skills and capabilities to drive it within the organisation.

By 2027, 90% of descriptive (“what happened”) and diagnostic (“how or why it happened”) analytics in finance will be fully automated.

“There is a recent trend of analytics and business intelligence (A&BI) tool vendors acquiring data science and machine learning providers which indicates a desire to leverage these capabilities to automate descriptive and diagnostic insight generation,” says Mowrey. “Today’s A&BI platforms are shifting emphasis from the analyst as a consumer to the decision-maker as a consumer.”

Although automated or augmented A&BI descriptive and diagnostic insights may minimise the analytical skills barrier, decision-makers must still understand and act upon them appropriately. FP&A leaders must help establish continuous and evolving literacy programs for all employees — including senior executives — to remain relevant and competitive.

By 2028, 50% of organisations will have replaced time-consuming bottom-up forecasting approaches with AI, resulting in autonomous operational, demand and other types of planning.

“AI-supported decision-making is just emerging as a practical, off-the-shelf innovation and is expected to mature within the next five years,” says Mowrey. “Although it is available in many financial planning applications, it just isn’t used that widely. But we expect that to change significantly in the next few years.”

Organisations should pilot solutions in pockets where current decision management approaches leave decision-makers wanting, so users will become more comfortable with AI in the decision-making process.

Greater comfort with AI episodes will lead to more serial acceptance and an organisation momentum to drive further adoption