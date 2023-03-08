Automation Systems Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

An innovative company in the Robotics and Artificial Intelligence business is looking for an Automation Systems Engineer. This is a boutique company building Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) robots by combining Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence powered cognitive services. You must have experience in the development area support including DEV, QA, INT, and PROD infrastructure support and maintenance.

DUTIES:

Monitor jobs, queues, and processes in Orchestrator.

Assist with the deployment of packages to Orchestrator environments:

Config of UiPath agent on the target machine.

Config of required applications for the processes on the target machine.

Create and manage Orchestrator assets and triggers.

Create and manage folders in Orchestrator.

Engage with tech- or IT support and FTE or process owners to obtain access to subsystems.

Basic troubleshooting of processes or queues by examining logs.

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience in one or more of the following if Orchestrator-specific experience is not available:

Development area support including DEV, QA, INT, and PROD infrastructure support and maintenance.

Control-M or other orchestration software.

Database administration.

SharePoint administration.

Basic hands-on with AWS or Azure migration projects.

Source control management.

ATTRIBUTES:

Needs to be able to listen and work with multiple developers on different systems.

Follow the rules of the company-specific procedures for access, CAB, software installation, and deployment rules.

Know how to say no to development and business teams.

Have an “ask before deny” attitude.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Intelligent

Automation

Systems

Learn more/Apply for this position