Business Analyst (JD Group)

Our client, a leader in the retail and consumer finance business, has a Permanent position for a Senior Business Analyst. There is a possibility of contract as well. All avenues will be discussed with the different candidates.

Diploma in Business Analysis and/or

Other (e.g. relevant Bachelors’ degree)

Experience in the Retail industry

Ability to start and complete the business analysis process, from idea to conceptualization, to detailed system requirements, specs, solutions architecting, presenting to senior stakeholders, and through to change management and training coordination.

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills.

The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.

Strong technical skills.

Excellent documentation skills.

Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations at Board level.

A track record of following through on commitments.

Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills.

Experience leading and developing top-performing teams.

A history of leading and supporting successful projects.

The business analyst will be responsible for the overall business analysis process from idea to conceptualization, to detailed system requirements, specs, solutions architecting, presenting to senior stakeholders, and through to change management and training coordination.

Main tasks will include performing detailed requirements analysis (including idea to conceptualization, solutions specs), documenting processes, documenting system requirements and specs, architecting solutions, performing user acceptance testing, and presenting to stakeholders. Furthermore, working with the change management and training teams.

To succeed in this role, you should have a natural analytical way of thinking and be able to explain difficult concepts to non-technical users.

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.

Staying up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.

Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings.

Performing requirements analysis.

Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts.

Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.

Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.

Working closely with clients, technicians, and managerial staff.

Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.

Performing user acceptance testing.

Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.

Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures.

Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.

Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users.

Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.

Desired Skills:

Experience in the Retail industry

Strong technical skills.

Excellent documentation skills.

