Compass Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

COMPASS Developer – Configure BRAND NEW COMPASS IMPLEMENTATION and Work on Major Transformation Programme for LEADING FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY – CONTRACT – Remote – R600 Per Hour

This is an exciting opportunity for an Oracle Developer with extensive Compass and financial services/insurance industry experience to join one of South Africa’s leading Financial Institutions in a 12-month rolling CONTRACT capacity.

This Independent Contract position is remote and paying R600 Per Hour.

THE COMPANY

Known as being the TOP SPECIALIZED FINANCIAL SERVICES Company in SA, they offer unrivalled access to the latest technologies as well as providing the possibility for growth, even as a contractor. This is a tremendous opportunity to see this exciting Programme through from initiation all the way to completion, working with some of the brightest minds in the Financial Services space.

THE ROLE

As a Compass Developer, you will engineer, update, and maintain this LEADING FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY’s Compass systems as they embark on their 3-year major transformation programme. You will plan, analyse, solve, configure, and deploy Compass solutions on a company-wide scale.

Working remotely, the programme kicks off with an initial 2-year build & development phase while you transform this company’s database management systems. The programme will conclude with a 1-year product migration phase.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Relevant Degree/Diploma or equivalent work experience

5+ Years Oracle Development experience

Extensive Experience with Compass systems

Agile User Story experience

Experience with employee benefits products

Desired Skills:

Oracle

PL/SQL

Compass

About The Employer:

If you qualify for this role, please email your CV directly to:

Daniel Goldberg

[Email Address Removed]

[Phone Number Removed];

