Data Architect – Work on Major Transformation Programme for LEADING FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY – CONTRACT – Remote – R700 Per Hour

This is a fantastic opportunity for a senior Data/Information Architect to take on a key stakeholder role within a MAJOR TRANSFOMRATION PROGRAMME for South Africa’s leading Financial Institutions in a 12-month rolling CONTRACT capacity.

This Independent Contract position is remote and paying R700 Per Hour.

THE COMPANY

Known as being the TOP SPECIALIZED FINANCIAL SERVICES Company in SA, they offer unrivalled access to the latest technologies as well as providing the possibility for growth, even as a contractor. This is a tremendous opportunity to see this exciting Programme through from initiation all the way to completion, working with some of the brightest minds in the Financial Services space.

THE ROLE

As Data Architect, your focus will be on the design and implementation of data and information architecture blueprints for the company’s enterprise data model as they combine all of their company-wide databases and systems onto a single, seamless platform.

You will build new data flows, advise on data modelling best practices, ensure database designs support your data architecture blueprints as well as the company’s dedications to the transformation, cleansing, and governing of their data.

Working remotely, the programme kicks off with an initial 2-year build & development phase while you transform this company’s database management systems. The programme will conclude with a 1-year product migration phase.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Relevant degree/diploma or equivalent work experience

5+ Years Data Architecture experience

5+ Years solution design experience

Extensive data modelling & data flow experience

Desired Skills:

Data Architecture

Data Modelling

Data Modeling

Solution Design

About The Employer:

