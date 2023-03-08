Data Engineering and Analytics Team Lead (Perm/Contract) (CPT/JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A boutique company in the fields of Intelligent Automation (IA), Digitization, Virtual agents, and Low code solutions seeks an innovative Data Engineering and Analytics Team Lead, who is eager to have a significant, tangible impact through improving the operations for clients. You will build Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Robots by combining Artificial Intelligence powered Cognitive Services, Machine Learning, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with your creativity, database, and development skills. You must possess a Bachelor’s Degree or higher in Mathematics/Data Science/Engineering/Actuarial/Econometrics/Stats or Computer Sciences (with a Mathematics basis) or STEM related Degree. Strong Mathematical ability is essential. You will require 7-10 years of relevant work experience, and a B.S. or M.S. in a relevant technical field (Operations Research, Computer Science, Statistics, Engineering, or Mathematics) & 4-8+ years’ work experience in a Data Science role with a significant focus on large-scale and/or unstructured data. You will also require proficiency in SQL, SAS/R/Python/Data Bricks/or similar with some experience with Machine Learning or Artificial Intelligence or Analytical Modelling.

DUTIES:

Deliver Intelligent [Email Address Removed]ring Business (cross-functional) and Customer Development areas through data and analytics. Build out the right applications to enable business teams to move faster, with more accurate and future-looking decisions leveraging Big Data & Data Science.

Win disproportionately. Create analytics products that make a significant impact on the business and drive a competitive advantage in the market, while collaborating appropriately with other markets and Global teams (i.e., winning both locally and globally).

Drive assisted and predicting decision-making. The future is about assisted decision-making with machines (AI/Cognitive Computing/Machine Learning) unlocking the insights from a vast deluge of consumer, customer & internal data, and presenting this in a way that is simple for teams.

Make data a true asset. Better data and Data Science access for every part of the business, across the 3 data frameworks (Connectivity, Growth, Continuous Improvement) and lead through the Enterprise Data Executive.

World-class Information. One Version of the Facts. Continued excellence in the delivery of diagnostics and insights to focus attention when and where it matters with a focus on Big Bets, Strategic Initiatives and Leadership team reporting.

Gather data and build Data Science and algorithmic solutions to address business problems requiring descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, and/or prescriptive analytics.

Create experimentation to solve complex business problems and deliver predictions on future business outcomes in a repeatable and relevant way.

Support Product teams scaling models into low-touch solutions to provide optimal ROI from Data Science.

Work on in-market business problems coming from CCBTs, CD, Finance and CLT. Identify common themes to build repeatable models and partner with CD, CCBT, and Finance leadership to support 4G growth through data and analytics, and/or advance the next phase of NRM.

Position analytics as a tradable “currency” with customers to gain a competitive advantage.

Drive new value from insights from connecting external and internal data sources.

Innovate new data and analytic methodologies are driven by local needs which feed into D&A’s global product pipeline.

Team responsibilities you will be joining.

This team is responsible for managing the market’s demand for data science, advanced analytics, and insights. It will lead data analytics, data warehousing, research development and implementation of appropriate data systems and analytic solutions. It is also responsible for streamlining in-scope processes related to data analytics and insights generated in the market, through automating, consolidating, and eliminating them where appropriate to deliver a seamless, fast insights-generation experience using tooling provided by the Global Data & Analystcs team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree or higher in Mathematics, Data Science, Engineering, Actuarial, Econometrics, Statistics, Computer Sciences (with a Mathematics basis) or STEM related Degree. Strong Mathematical ability is essential. B.S. or M.S. in a relevant technical field (Operations Research, Computer Science, Statistics, Engineering, or Mathematics).

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 7-10 years of relevant work experience.

4-8+ Years’ work experience in a Data Science role with a significant focus on large-scale and/or unstructured data.

Advanced working SQL knowledge and experience working with relational databases, query authoring (SQL) as well as working familiarity with a variety of databases.

Experience building and optimizing data pipelines, architectures, and datasets.

Working knowledge of architectures to support advanced analytics and Data Science.

Strong analytic skills related to working with unstructured datasets.

Knowledge about and experience of the use of data to deliver business insights and transform delivery in an FMCG context.

Experience with building processes supporting data transformation, data structures, dependency, and workload management.

A successful history of manipulating, processing, and extracting value from large, disconnected datasets.

Working knowledge of message queuing, stream processing, and highly scalable data stores.

Experience supporting and working with cross-functional teams in a dynamic environment.

Understand the business problems and how to deliver relevant insights that lead to actions.

Experience managing projects from start to finish.

Consulting experience or equivalent existing professional network is essential to help drive stakeholder relationships and identify opportunities.

Experience in efficiently managing multi-disciplinary teams and various stakeholder deliverables according to scope and timelines.

Understanding of financial aspects of business, such as budgets, costs, revenue calculations, customer management, etc.

Experience using the suite of Microsoft Office software (Excel and Word and PowerPoint) skills required.

Experience using at least a minimum 1 of the following technologies:

(SAS/R/Python/Data Bricks/or similar).

Experience using relevant data tools (PowerPivot and/or Power Query and/or SQL or similar).

Some experience in Machine Learning or Artificial Intelligence or Analytical Modelling.

Advantageous –

Experience using Business Intelligence Platforms (Power BI/Tableau/QlikView/other similar).

Cloud experience (Azure/AWS/GCP/Other).

Experience in delivering projects through various delivery methods, such as Agile.

Other programming/coding skills (e.g., Dax/VBA/Other).

Certifications in cloud technologies/capabilities, AI/ML/Statistical Modelling, Reporting/Visualization/Dashboarding technologies, Project Management or related capabilities.

ATTRIBUTES:

Passion for empirical research and for answering hard questions with data.

Fluent written and spoken English is mandatory, fluency in other languages is a plus.

Process-minded.

Logical thinker and problem solver.

Good presentation and communication skills.

Strong technical ability.

Ability to work both independently and within a team.

Capacity to think on your feet and embrace new challenges as they arise.

COMMENTS:

