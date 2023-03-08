Developer – iOS (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Highly innovative organisation which only employs the best. Their focus is on continual learning, constantly adapting and keeping ahead of the market. The focus is on R&D, you will have the opportunity to work on new projects (no boring legacy systems) and to work with some of the best in the industry. This is an agile environment, good communication skills are essential as is the ability to collaborate with other subject matter experts.

Role Responsibilities:

Supporting existing and developing new functionality and components.

Refactoring / improving the code to keep the product maintainable / adaptable to new requirements.

Following / developing product software development processes and standards.

Evaluating / improving application performance, and high availability features.

Creating technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.

Preferred Qualifications:

BSc or MSc in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or similar

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3 – 5 years’ experience developing, debugging and profiling native apps on desktop / mobile

Proficient with the following:

Objective-C, Swift, Cocoa Touch

iOS frameworks such as Core Data, Core Graphics, Core Animation, etc.

Code versioning tools

Performance and memory tuning with tools.

RESTful APIs to connect iOS applications to back-end services.

Web technologies and UI/UX standards.

Understanding of Apple’s design principles and interface guidelines.

Experience in the following would be advantageous:

iOS frameworks, especially SpriteKit, SceneKit, etc.



Low-level graphics APIs such as WebGL, OpenGL and especially Metal



Game engines from web-based: Pixi, Phaser, ThreeJS, Babylon, Cesium, PlayCanvas, etc. to Cocos, Unity, Unreal Engine, etc.



Offline storage, threading, and performance tuning



Low-level C-based libraries



General mobile landscape, architectures, and trends



Cloud message APIs and push notifications



Continuous integration



Benchmarking and optimization

Desired Skills:

iOS Developer

iOS Frameworks

Objective-C

