Developer: Node.js – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, one of South Africa’s Largest Bank’s is looking for a Node.js Developer to develop cutting-edge solutions that will revolutionize their clients engagement with the banking services.

Purpose Statement

As a developer your purpose is to develop cutting-edge solutions that will revolutionize the way our clients engage with our banking services. You will work collaboratively with other developers, data scientists, and product managers to deliver solutions that are scalable, efficient, and easy to use. You will also be exposed to the latest industry trends and best practices.

Experience

Qualifications

(Minimum):

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications

(Ideal or Preferred):

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

(Minimum):

IT systems development processes (SDLC).

Application development.

Testing practices.

Standards and governance.

Agile development life cycle.

(Ideal):

Systems analysis and design.

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes).

Practical knowledge of AWS services.

Basic understanding of Chat bot development using WhatsApp and social media.

Sold understanding of:

Banking system environment.

Banking business model.

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA).

Object Orientated Development environment.

Skills:

Communications Skills.

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills.

Analytical Skills.

Problem solving skills.

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Developer

Node.js

Docker

API

AWS

Learn more/Apply for this position