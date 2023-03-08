DevOps Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Bellville

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced Specialist in End-to-end IT Management and Consultative IT Services seeks the technical expertise of a DevOps Engineer to develop & support commercial grade web applications and solutions. You will also be expected to participate in Automation, Scripting and new client requirements. The successful incumbent will require Grade 12/Matric, a Software Development Certification/Tertiary Qualification with 3-5 years’ work experience including technical experience in an IT Infrastructure Management environment, Linux Server / Windows Server Experience / Networking & Virtualization Experience (VMware) and 1-2 years’ Development experience. Proficiency in any of the following technologies will be beneficial: NodeJS, Perl, Bash, VueJS/React/Angular, HTML, CSS, PHP, Mikrotik, Cisco (CCNA), Huawei, VMware, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Jira, GIT, RT, SNOW, 4Me, CA Unicenter, BMC Remedy, etc.

DUTIES:

Develop and support commercial grade web applications and solutions.

Deliver work to agreed quality, standards and complexity.

Provide creative and analytical solutions in a problem-solving environment.

Strong ability to take ownership of assigned tasks.

Be part of a team that focuses on the following – New client requirements Concepts Innovation requests Automation Scripting Solutions



REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Grade 12 / Matric.

Software Development Qualification/Certificate.

Experience/Skills –

3 – 5 Years –

Technical experience in an IT Infrastructure Management environment.

Linux Server / Windows Server Experience / Networking.

Virtualization Experience (VMware).

1 – 2 Years –

Development experience.

Valid Code B Drivers Licence.

Own transport.

Advantageous Skills –

Scripting – NodeJS, Perl, Bash

Frontend – VueJS/React/Angular experience, HTML, CSS, PHP

Operating Systems – Linux (RHCE), Windows (MCSE), Android, iOS

Networking Technology – Mikrotik, Cisco (CCNA), Huawei

Operational Services – Networking (Network+), Security (Security+), Hardware (A+)

Virtualization and Cloud – VMware, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud

Data Mining – SQL, NoSQL (ES, Mongo, Influx)

Version Control and Incident Management – Jira, GIT, RT, SNOW, 4Me, CA Unicenter, BMC Remedy

Containers and Automation – Ansible, Docker

Office and Open-source Technologies – Office (all aspects), Open-source Technologies

Markup and API’s – REST API, XML, JSON, Yml

3rd Party Tools – ExtraHop, Catchpoint, Tapping, Thousand Eyes, AFN

ATTRIBUTES:

High degree of aptitude in the IT environment.

Entrepreneurial initiative (self-starter).

Excellent client relationship building skills.

Strong customer service orientation.

Attention to detail.

Good analytical, problem solving and report writing skills.

Strong team orientation.

Passion for technology and learning.

Strong presentation and communication skills.

Strong influencing skills as well as relationship and network building skills.

Team orientated as well as ability to work independently.

Able to work under pressure.

Strong analytical skills and problem-solving skills.

High level of customer service.

Willingness to learn.

Show good judgement in all decisions to ensure sustainability.

