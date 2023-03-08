DevOps / SRE – EvdB

Analyse and locate root causes, recognize, and address systemic factors, and diagnose and mitigate weaknesses before they become disruptive.

Respond to alerts and service requests, resolving incidents to ensure system uptime and expected service levels.

Deep dives into stability issues, providing solutions to promote system stability and optimization thereof.

Provide operational support on a rotating, on-call schedule as part of an Operations team.

Building and setting up new development tools, infrastructure, and cloud services

Working with software developers and software engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended.

Increase coverage of monitoring and alerting capability.

Trend analysis and real time analysis resulting in production solutions for increased system and functional stability.

Investigate, analyse, and document production incidents, according to SLA agreement and urgency.

Escalation of incidents to 3rd line support, if needed (squad, developers, Infra, Network, DB Admins). Work closely with all parties necessary in order to solve problems.

Create and maintain an up-to-date documentation and procedures of your area of support.

Ability to effectively interface with technical and nontechnical staff at all organizational levels.

Excellent problem solving/analytical skills and knowledge of analytical tools.

Logging all incidents accurately and documenting all investigative activities, including all technical means employed to ascertain the nature of the fault and remedial action taken. • Build and maintain monitoring dashboards and alerts to ensure production and system uptime for all systems both on premises and in the cloud

Review security alerts to decide relevancy and urgency of potential threats and take appropriate action to mitigate risk.

Run vulnerability scans and review vulnerability assessment reports to assess, address and report vulnerabilities to the development teams.

Manage and configure security monitoring tools (net flows, IDS, correlation rules, etc.) to ensure optimal use and coverage.

Monitor security access to identify potential risk and address with appropriate actions.

Define access privileges, control structures and resources to protect systems.

Contribute to the development and maintenance of security policies, procedures, standards, and awareness, by providing data insights through analysis.

Ensuring that systems are safe and secure against cybersecurity threats

Minimum Requirements:

Minimum 1 object-oriented and 1 scripting language (Python PowerShell, Bash and .NET)

Familiarity using Docker, Kubernetes & Helm

Knowledge of Cloud network topologies and configuration techniques such as VLANs, VPNs or VNETs

Comprehensive knowledge of network protocols and services such as TCP/IP, DNS, and DHCP

Online version control systems (Subversion, GitHub, Bitbucket)

An understanding of Azure Cloud infrastructure

Comfortable working with a small team in a fastpaced environment

Configuration management and containerization tools

Common data stores, both relational and NoSQL

Data integrity, security, and continuity of business

Educational Requirements

• 3 years IT Software & System experience, with a focus or on IT Operations & DevSecOps

• Good understanding of Unix & Windows Operating systems

• Experience with SSL & TLS

• Proven experience in monitoring capabilities

• Strong understanding of middleware technologies

• Cloud Certifications are an advantage.

• Experience migrating on-prem services to cloud.

• Experience working in an AGILE environment with experience in agile based tooling

Desired Skills:

Python

Unix/Linux

Cloud network

Data integrity

Learn more/Apply for this position