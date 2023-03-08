Full Stack Developer

Responsible for analysis, design and development of systems using multiple programming languages.

Have an understanding of system functionality and understands databases and data relationships.

Technically directs system construction at the application level and is responsible for coding of programs. Develops technical specifications/program specifications and produces technical documentation for the system.

Be responsible for testing and debugging programs, between programs at the sub-system level, and the interface between sub-systems. All work may be supervised by a Project Manager/PMO/Operations Manager.

Educational Qualifications

Degree/ Diploma in Computer Science, Business, or similar field

Deemed Industry Experience

Formal training in desired coding language

Experience

5 Years’ experience in a programming role, focusing on delivering technology-driven solutions.

End-to-end project involvement in delivery and accountability thereof would be advantageous.

Working experience gained in Angular programming

Full Stack development experience with Angular, SQl and BPM (Business Process Management)

Financial background

Worked in a multi-project environment.

Active involvement in all phases of the Systems Development Life Cycle

Knowledge and experience within the employee benefits or financial services environment are advantageous.

Knowledge

Constructs and implements programs at program, application, and enterprise sub-system level, and understands system functionality at enterprise sub-system level

Designs, codes, tests, and debugs programs according to program specifications

Develops technical specifications/program specifications and produces technical documentation for the system

Establish and document test scenarios that will adequately verify the correct functioning of the application/software

Execute test scenarios and ensure that the application/software meets the quality expectations

Has responsibility for quality code review for peers

Responsible for analysis, design, and development of complex systems at specific application level of an enterprise sub-system

Responsible for testing and debugging programs, between programs at the application level, and the interface between applications and sub-systems

Deals with requests on enhancements to business processes

Specialises in two or more relevant programming languages

Technical and functional support

Technically directs system construction at the application level and may be responsible for advanced coding of program

Understands and interprets complex technical system specifications

Strong understanding of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Understanding and experience with the Omni system is advantageous.

Responsibilities

General Administration

Development of programs in response to the business need

Responds to the need for new programs for the improvement of workflow and efficiency: Receives business requirements for improvements to the system. Liaises with the Business Analyst regarding the desired system capability. Analyses the applications’ capability and proposes a technical solution to the business need

Compiles a technical specifications document for the new program or program amendment, including source code

Produces code for business applications, as per Business Specifications: Includes components related to the user interface, data modeling, data management and back-end systems, as necessary. Undertakes testing of the newly developed program prior to implementation to minimize comebacks. Adheres to defined timelines. Assists with post-implementation maintenance Updates the technical specifications document as changes are made. Develop and maintain peripheral applications to plug gaps in the total system solution

Develop Workflow Processes: Undertakes the analysis, design, development and upgrading of business processes Undertakes testing of newly developed business process workflows prior to implementation.

Ensure development standards are being adhered

Training, mentoring other staff members

Attending workshops, JAD sessions, focus groups for effective problem solving

Develop and test processes according to specifications of clients

Writing code to ensure functions are performed as per client request

Attend meetings to give feedback on current projects and tasks

Liaise with business analysts and testers

Testing conducted to minimize customer issues

Financial management

Prepare and provide input to estimates for work orders/quotations.

Process

Adhere to SDLC processes and procedures.

Understands the requirements of Change Control.

Adhere to ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001 principles, and other ISO’s as they are adopted

Supervision

May be responsible for staff supervision and mentoring.

Teamwork

Actively participates in/hosts and minutes JAD sessions and workshops.

Actively participates in/hosts demo sessions.

Any other reasonable task assigned with regards to system development, maintenance, and support training

May operate under supervision.

Understands working as part of a project team.

Attributes

Excellent communication skills

Consulting and analytical skills

Planning and administration skills

Adaptable and resilient

Excellent writing & time-management skills

Innovative

Works well within a team.

Ability to work in a dynamic, fast-paced but structured environment.

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Developer

SQL

Business Process Management

End-to-end project

Systems Development Life Cycle

