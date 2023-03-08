IT Engineer

Qualification Required:
- Cisco CCNA/CCNP or equivalent Cisco Qualification
- NSE4 + 5 + 6 – NSE7 (preferrable)
- 10-20 Years Experience in Networks, Network Security, Desktops, Server and Cloud environments
Experience Required:
- Experience in racking, mounting and installing cabling in Data Centres will be an advantage
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Investigate network issues, redesign and work together with other network Engineers on network enhancement
- Upgrade information network to the approved firmware release
- Install and/or oversee installation of switches, routers, APs, AP controllers, firewalls and servers
- Install cabling infrastructure for LANs and Data Centres
- Configure and manage switches, routers, APs, AP controllers, firewalls and IP voice
- Support switches, routers, APs, AP controllers, firewalls and IP voice
- Provide desktop support to Customers
- Undertake certain administration duties
- Screen network performance and report findings to immediate head
- Implement network security measures
- Give network status reports to supervisor, and/or senior network engineer
- Design new arrangements to enhance the strength of the present network condition
- Support firewalls in accordance with established IT security procedures
- Provide after hours support
- Analytical
- Detail orientated
- Communication
- Planning
- Be willing to study further
Physical Demands:
- Looking for males due to driving after hours, from time to time, to customer site(s) to provide onsite support
- Must have a valid code 08 Driver’s license
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML