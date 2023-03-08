IT Engineer – Gauteng

Mar 8, 2023

Qualification Required:

  • Cisco CCNA/CCNP or equivalent Cisco Qualification

  • NSE4 + 5 + 6 – NSE7 (preferrable)

  • 10-20 Years Experience in Networks, Network Security, Desktops, Server and Cloud environments

Experience Required:

  • Experience in racking, mounting and installing cabling in Data Centres will be an advantage

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Investigate network issues, redesign and work together with other network Engineers on network enhancement

  • Upgrade information network to the approved firmware release

  • Install and/or oversee installation of switches, routers, APs, AP controllers, firewalls and servers

  • Install cabling infrastructure for LANs and Data Centres

  • Configure and manage switches, routers, APs, AP controllers, firewalls and IP voice

  • Support switches, routers, APs, AP controllers, firewalls and IP voice

  • Provide desktop support to Customers

  • Undertake certain administration duties

  • Screen network performance and report findings to immediate head

  • Implement network security measures

  • Give network status reports to supervisor, and/or senior network engineer

  • Design new arrangements to enhance the strength of the present network condition

  • Support firewalls in accordance with established IT security procedures

  • Provide after hours support

  • Analytical

  • Detail orientated

  • Communication

  • Planning

  • Be willing to study further

Physical Demands:

  • Looking for males due to driving after hours, from time to time, to customer site(s) to provide onsite support

  • Must have a valid code 08 Driver’s license

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *