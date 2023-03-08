Java Developer

Role Purpose:

To design, implement, monitor and enhance the Java Applications within the Credit and Collections area in line with business strategies and requirements. Provide production support as an escalation level.

Minimum Education

Diploma in Information Technology

Minimum Experience

3 – 5 years related experience

Responsibilities :

Implement monitoring

Understanding requirements and following best practice when implementing monitoring

Estimate time taken for that requirement

Identify best practices in monitoring

Research new monitoring practices

Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality and accuracy of specification terms of monitoring requirements

Implementation

Generate change document / implementation plans

Generate all SQL scripts for implementation

Generate Release packages for deployment

Provide support during Releases and post implementation

Documentation

Generate technical documentation

Generate change review documentation

Review Sonarcube reports and implement code changes as per report recommendations

Research & Design

Research system implication and solutions

Research latest technologies and methodologies

Application Support

Application support for all systems

Benchmark and analyse spikes and trough’s

Participate in root cause analysis

Monitor and attend to Incidents within SLA

Liase with cross-functional teams in IT when conducting investigations

Unit Testing

Check high level functionality before implementing to IT testing

Perform unit testing according to ABIL programming standards

Develop code according to specifications

Communication

Discuss incidents and bug fixing with Testers

Discuss requirements with BAs for specification changes and projects

Participate in Joint Application Design (JAD) sessions to give input and provide feedback on specifications

Actively contribute to technical discussions in meetings

Engage with business stakeholders to clarify incidents and changes

Customer

Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance

Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ need through experience and expertise while complying with company polices legislation and regulations

Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone communications and/or face to face meetings

Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times

Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times

DevOps

Commit correct code to GitLab

CI/CD pipeline

Code profiling

Efficient with version control – branching, merging & creating builds

Critical Competencies

Adaptability

Assertiveness

Flexibility

High level of energy

Passion

Professionalism

Reliability

Target driven

Team player

Collaboration

Self-motivated

Technical Competencies

Analytical Skills

Attention to detail

Communication Skills (listen, verbal & written)

Good understanding of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) framework

Knowledge of ABL IT systems

Planning Skills

Quality Assurance Skills

Resilience

Results & deadline driven

Full stack developer with knowledge of J2EE, JBoss 6, JSP/JSF, Javascript, Prime Faces, CSS, HTML, ThymeLeaf, Axis Webservices, Java 6, SOAP, JSON,

Maven, Ant script, Tomcat, Hibernate/JPA, Spring Boot,

Camel CXF, REST, Spring Job Scheduler, Docker, Containerisation, Orchestration, Docker Swarm, MSSQL

Studio, Eclipse, Postman, Unix, Putty, WinSCP, Nginx, SVN, GitLab, GitLab CI, Sonarcube, Artifactory, AWS ECS, AWS EC2, Direct Connect, Net Gateway, AWS ALB, AWS Lamda functions, API, AWS S3, RDS

SQL Skills – MS SQL Server, DB2, APS

Knowledge of JDBC, ODBC, OLAP connectivity

