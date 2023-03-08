Java Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Mar 8, 2023

Role Purpose:
To design, implement, monitor and enhance the Java Applications within the Credit and Collections area in line with business strategies and requirements. Provide production support as an escalation level.

Minimum Education

  • Diploma in Information Technology

Minimum Experience

  • 3 – 5 years related experience

Responsibilities :
Implement monitoring

  • Understanding requirements and following best practice when implementing monitoring
  • Estimate time taken for that requirement
  • Identify best practices in monitoring
  • Research new monitoring practices
  • Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality and accuracy of specification terms of monitoring requirements

Implementation

  • Generate change document / implementation plans
  • Generate all SQL scripts for implementation
  • Generate Release packages for deployment
  • Provide support during Releases and post implementation

Documentation

  • Generate technical documentation
  • Generate change review documentation
  • Review Sonarcube reports and implement code changes as per report recommendations

Research & Design

  • Research system implication and solutions
  • Research latest technologies and methodologies

Application Support

  • Application support for all systems
  • Benchmark and analyse spikes and trough’s
  • Participate in root cause analysis
  • Monitor and attend to Incidents within SLA
  • Liase with cross-functional teams in IT when conducting investigations

Unit Testing

  • Check high level functionality before implementing to IT testing
  • Perform unit testing according to ABIL programming standards
  • Develop code according to specifications

Communication

  • Discuss incidents and bug fixing with Testers
  • Discuss requirements with BAs for specification changes and projects
  • Participate in Joint Application Design (JAD) sessions to give input and provide feedback on specifications
  • Actively contribute to technical discussions in meetings
  • Engage with business stakeholders to clarify incidents and changes

Customer

  • Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance
  • Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ need through experience and expertise while complying with company polices legislation and regulations
  • Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone communications and/or face to face meetings
  • Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times
  • Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times

DevOps

  • Commit correct code to GitLab
  • CI/CD pipeline
  • Code profiling
  • Efficient with version control – branching, merging & creating builds

Critical Competencies

  • Adaptability
  • Assertiveness
  • Flexibility
  • High level of energy
  • Passion
  • Professionalism
  • Reliability
  • Target driven
  • Team player
  • Collaboration
  • Self-motivated

Technical Competencies

  • Analytical Skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Communication Skills (listen, verbal & written)
  • Good understanding of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) framework
  • Knowledge of ABL IT systems
  • Planning Skills
  • Quality Assurance Skills
  • Resilience
  • Results & deadline driven
  • Full stack developer with knowledge of J2EE, JBoss 6, JSP/JSF, Javascript, Prime Faces, CSS, HTML, ThymeLeaf, Axis Webservices, Java 6, SOAP, JSON,
  • Maven, Ant script, Tomcat, Hibernate/JPA, Spring Boot,
  • Camel CXF, REST, Spring Job Scheduler, Docker, Containerisation, Orchestration, Docker Swarm, MSSQL
  • Studio, Eclipse, Postman, Unix, Putty, WinSCP, Nginx, SVN, GitLab, GitLab CI, Sonarcube, Artifactory, AWS ECS, AWS EC2, Direct Connect, Net Gateway, AWS ALB, AWS Lamda functions, API, AWS S3, RDS
  • SQL Skills – MS SQL Server, DB2, APS
  • Knowledge of JDBC, ODBC, OLAP connectivity

Desired Skills:

  • SQL scripts
  • JAD
  • SDLC
  • ABL IT systems
  • Full stack developer with knowledge of J2EE

