Java Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Role Purpose:
To design, implement, monitor and enhance the Java Applications within the Credit and Collections area in line with business strategies and requirements. Provide production support as an escalation level.
Minimum Education
- Diploma in Information Technology
Minimum Experience
- 3 – 5 years related experience
Responsibilities :
Implement monitoring
- Understanding requirements and following best practice when implementing monitoring
- Estimate time taken for that requirement
- Identify best practices in monitoring
- Research new monitoring practices
- Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality and accuracy of specification terms of monitoring requirements
Implementation
- Generate change document / implementation plans
- Generate all SQL scripts for implementation
- Generate Release packages for deployment
- Provide support during Releases and post implementation
Documentation
- Generate technical documentation
- Generate change review documentation
- Review Sonarcube reports and implement code changes as per report recommendations
Research & Design
- Research system implication and solutions
- Research latest technologies and methodologies
Application Support
- Application support for all systems
- Benchmark and analyse spikes and trough’s
- Participate in root cause analysis
- Monitor and attend to Incidents within SLA
- Liase with cross-functional teams in IT when conducting investigations
Unit Testing
- Check high level functionality before implementing to IT testing
- Perform unit testing according to ABIL programming standards
- Develop code according to specifications
Communication
- Discuss incidents and bug fixing with Testers
- Discuss requirements with BAs for specification changes and projects
- Participate in Joint Application Design (JAD) sessions to give input and provide feedback on specifications
- Actively contribute to technical discussions in meetings
- Engage with business stakeholders to clarify incidents and changes
Customer
- Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance
- Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ need through experience and expertise while complying with company polices legislation and regulations
- Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone communications and/or face to face meetings
- Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times
- Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times
DevOps
- Commit correct code to GitLab
- CI/CD pipeline
- Code profiling
- Efficient with version control – branching, merging & creating builds
Critical Competencies
- Adaptability
- Assertiveness
- Flexibility
- High level of energy
- Passion
- Professionalism
- Reliability
- Target driven
- Team player
- Collaboration
- Self-motivated
Technical Competencies
- Analytical Skills
- Attention to detail
- Communication Skills (listen, verbal & written)
- Good understanding of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) framework
- Knowledge of ABL IT systems
- Planning Skills
- Quality Assurance Skills
- Resilience
- Results & deadline driven
- Full stack developer with knowledge of J2EE, JBoss 6, JSP/JSF, Javascript, Prime Faces, CSS, HTML, ThymeLeaf, Axis Webservices, Java 6, SOAP, JSON,
- Maven, Ant script, Tomcat, Hibernate/JPA, Spring Boot,
- Camel CXF, REST, Spring Job Scheduler, Docker, Containerisation, Orchestration, Docker Swarm, MSSQL
- Studio, Eclipse, Postman, Unix, Putty, WinSCP, Nginx, SVN, GitLab, GitLab CI, Sonarcube, Artifactory, AWS ECS, AWS EC2, Direct Connect, Net Gateway, AWS ALB, AWS Lamda functions, API, AWS S3, RDS
- SQL Skills – MS SQL Server, DB2, APS
- Knowledge of JDBC, ODBC, OLAP connectivity
