Junior DevOps Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A strong technical Junior DevOps Engineer is sought by a fast-paced Specialist in End-to-end IT Management and Consultative IT Services to join its team. Your role will entail developing and supporting commercial grade web applications and solutions, working on ways to automate and improve development and release processes while providing root cause analysis for production errors. The ideal candidate must have an accredited IT Diploma/Certificate in Software Development, have 2-3 years’ Dev experience with tech including NodeJS, JavaScript, HTML/CSS, PHP, VueJS/React/Angular, SQL/MySQL and 1-2 years’ Linux Server / Windows Server, Networking (Network+), Hardware (A+), Virtualization experience (VMware) and technical experience in an IT Infrastructure Management environment.

DUTIES:

Develop and support commercial grade web applications and solutions.

Work on ways to automate and improve development and release processes.

Optimize and improve existing systems and services.

Identify technical problems and develop software updates and fixes for them.

Provide root cause analysis for production errors.

Build and setup new development tools and infrastructure.

Supportive and collaborative management abilities in a team environment, as well as proven client-facing management skills.

Be part of a team that focuses on the following – New client requirements Concepts Innovation requests Automation Scripting



REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Recognised IT Diploma/Certificate in Software Development.

Experience/Skills –

2 – 3 Years Development experience:

NodeJS

JavaScript

HTML/CSS

PHP

VueJS/React/Angular experience

SQL/MySQL

1 – 2 Years Linux Server / Windows Server experience / Networking:

Networking (Network+)

Hardware (A+)

Virtualization experience (VMware)

Technical experience in an IT Infrastructure Management environment

Advantageous Skills –

Elasticsearch

Docker

RestAPI

XML

JSON

Jira

GIT

CI/CD

Ansible

Docker

ATTRIBUTES:

Passion for technology and learning.

Attention to detail.

Analytical skills.

Problem solving.

Strong presentation, report writing and communication skills.

High degree of professionalism.

Strong influencing skills as well as relationship and network building skills.

Team orientated as well as ability to work independently.

Able to work under pressure.

Show good judgement in all decisions to ensure sustainability.

Ability to take ownership of assigned tasks.

COMMENTS:

