Junior Server Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

We are recruiting a Junior Server Engineer

The engineer will be required achieve the following objectives on a daily basis:

Server Hardware and Windows Operating System monitoring. Pro-actively monitor client server environments for issues.

Essential Qualification:

National Senior Certificate

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology

Preferred Qualifications:

MCSE (2012) or greater

ITIL v3 Foundation or higher

HP ASE or Master ASE or equivalent

SCCM Microsoft Certified

SCOM Microsoft Certified

Duties/Responsibilities:

Perform preventative, adaptive and perfective maintenance to ensure the optimal functioning of the Servers Hardware and Windows Operating Systems.

Familiarize, and ensure compliance to the company and Customer’s policies, processes and procedures.

Manage and execute all service requests of server hardware and/or systems.

Manage and resolve all incidents, service requests, change requests and problem remediation.

Execute all the changes in accordance with the Customer’s change management processes.

Perform all functions pertaining to ticket lifecycle management.

Perform all functions pertaining to the management of security of the Server Hardware and Windows Operating Systems (e.g. unauthorized access) etc.

Ensure that the Server Hardware and Windows Operating Systems layer is fully updated with the approved critical and security updates release monthly to ensure security compliance and service currency.

Produce the necessary reports (e.g. trend analysis, service performance) for service improvement and management reporting purposes.

Ensure that the Server Hardware and Windows Operating Systems toolsets, provided by the Customer, meet the service requirements by updating the toolsets and recommending improvements in the toolset configuration to the Customer

Ensure service performance meets or exceeds business expectations and is delivered in accordance with SLA’s and KPI’s.

Ensure optimal performance of all Server Hardware and Windows Operating Systems by proactively conducting ongoing performance monitoring and by tuning/adjusting as necessary.

Create Knowledge Base articles of operational tasks to streamline support and empower first level support to resolve issues on a first call basis.

Provides support to application developers/programmers by providing technical knowledge and guidance.

Ensures server security integrity by reviewing and implementing server policies within the system

Work environment:

Work from the office – Datacenter

Temperature controlled environment

Physical demands:

Physical demands of the job, includes sitting, lifting, bending, etc.

Desired Skills:

Equipment Maintenance

Repairing

Operations Monitoring

Troubleshooting

Equipment Selection

Time Management

Operation and Control

