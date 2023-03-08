Microsoft Consultant – Azure / Hyper-V Cloud Specialist (PE/CPT/JHB/EL/DBN) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

As a Microsoft Consultant, you will be responsible for designing and implementing solutions in the cloud. You’ll work closely with solutions architects to design and deploy Azure / Hyper-V solutions based on best practices that are suitable for end users.

Qualifications and Experience

Hyper-V

VM-Ware

WVD/VDI/RDS

Azure 104 minimum

WorkSpace1 Unified Endpoint Management Specialist

Minimum 7 – 10 years deployment experience.

Previous deployment experience in various cloud solution e.g., Azure, Hyper-V

Requirements

Enables the implementation and operation of SOA based solutions for client systems.

Designs, develops, and implements reliable and robust solutions to integrate independent components.

Virtualization expert in the area of cloud computing, virtualization, and application services.

Deployment or upgrading of systems.

Management of high and low-level designs documents (High Level Design/Scope of Work and Low-level designs/deployment build).

Act as Project Lead or Technical Lead when required.

Client engagement and presentation skills.

Current State Assessments on client systems

Project Deployment services, but not limited to:

Implementations of a variety of Microsoft products M365, Azure, Hyper-VWorkSpace1, In place and major version upgrades, IaaS, SaaS, PaaS

Desired Skills:

Azure / Hyper-V Cloud Specialist

Microsoft Consultant

cloud solution

Azure 104

VM-Ware

