Microsoft Consultant – Azure / Hyper-V Cloud Specialist (PE/CPT/JHB/EL/DBN)

Mar 8, 2023

As a Microsoft Consultant, you will be responsible for designing and implementing solutions in the cloud. You’ll work closely with solutions architects to design and deploy Azure / Hyper-V solutions based on best practices that are suitable for end users.
Qualifications and Experience

  • Hyper-V
  • VM-Ware
  • WVD/VDI/RDS
  • Azure 104 minimum
  • WorkSpace1 Unified Endpoint Management Specialist
  • Minimum 7 – 10 years deployment experience.
  • Previous deployment experience in various cloud solution e.g., Azure, Hyper-V

Requirements

  • Enables the implementation and operation of SOA based solutions for client systems.
  • Designs, develops, and implements reliable and robust solutions to integrate independent components.
  • Virtualization expert in the area of cloud computing, virtualization, and application services.
  • Deployment or upgrading of systems.
  • Management of high and low-level designs documents (High Level Design/Scope of Work and Low-level designs/deployment build).
  • Act as Project Lead or Technical Lead when required.
  • Client engagement and presentation skills.
  • Current State Assessments on client systems
  • Project Deployment services, but not limited to:
  • Implementations of a variety of Microsoft products M365, Azure, Hyper-VWorkSpace1, In place and major version upgrades, IaaS, SaaS, PaaS

Desired Skills:

  • Azure / Hyper-V Cloud Specialist
  • Microsoft Consultant
  • cloud solution
  • Azure 104
  • VM-Ware

