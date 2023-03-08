Microsoft Consultant – Azure / Hyper-V Cloud Specialist (PE/CPT/JHB/EL/DBN)

As a Microsoft Consultant, you will be responsible for designing and implementing solutions in the cloud. You’ll work closely with solutions architects to design and deploy Azure / Hyper-V solutions based on best practices that are suitable for end users.
Qualifications and Experience
- Hyper-V
- VM-Ware
- WVD/VDI/RDS
- Azure 104 minimum
- WorkSpace1 Unified Endpoint Management Specialist
- Minimum 7 – 10 years deployment experience.
- Previous deployment experience in various cloud solution e.g., Azure, Hyper-V
Requirements
- Enables the implementation and operation of SOA based solutions for client systems.
- Designs, develops, and implements reliable and robust solutions to integrate independent components.
- Virtualization expert in the area of cloud computing, virtualization, and application services.
- Deployment or upgrading of systems.
- Management of high and low-level designs documents (High Level Design/Scope of Work and Low-level designs/deployment build).
- Act as Project Lead or Technical Lead when required.
- Client engagement and presentation skills.
- Current State Assessments on client systems
- Project Deployment services, but not limited to:
- Implementations of a variety of Microsoft products M365, Azure, Hyper-VWorkSpace1, In place and major version upgrades, IaaS, SaaS, PaaS
Desired Skills:
- Azure / Hyper-V Cloud Specialist
- Microsoft Consultant
- cloud solution
- Azure 104
- VM-Ware