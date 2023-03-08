Microsoft Consultant – MECM

Mar 8, 2023

  • Oversee the support of client’s systems and infrastructure from initial assessment through implementation, including tools such as (MECM) SCCM, Intune, OMS, Workspace One, Azure VDs and PowerShell scripting.
  • Assist with the maintenance and support of servers, virtual machines, and desktop applications.
  • Provide focused reviews of installations, application deployments and software patching to ensure effective and efficient use of Microsoft products in customer environments.
  • Maintain skills in the use of Windows operating system, Microsoft Active Directory technologies, Active Directory administration, Active Directory Groups and Business Policies.

Role Purpose:

  • Pre-Sales where required from business.
  • Deployment or upgrading of systems.
  • Management of high and low-level designs documents (High Level Design/Scope of Work and Low-level designs/deployment build)
  • Act as Project Lead or Technical Lead when required.
  • Client engagement and presentation skills
  • Assisting with Transitions including, but not limited to:
  • New Client Take on processes.
  • Contract Renewals
  • Due Diligence
  • Available as technical escalation points for other Engineers
  • Facilitate and participate in Master Classes on specific technology areas.
  • Facilitate and participate in Communities of Practice
  • Standardization of all required documentation
  • Adhering to vendor best practice standards

Qualifications

  • MS100 & 101
  • MD100 & 101
  • Hyper-V
  • VMWare VDI
  • Workspace One
  • Azure 104

Desired Skills:

  • Technical Lead
  • Powershell Scripting
  • Project Lead
  • Hyper-V
  • Azure 104

