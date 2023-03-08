Microsoft Consultant – MECM – Gauteng Johannesburg North

- Oversee the support of client’s systems and infrastructure from initial assessment through implementation, including tools such as (MECM) SCCM, Intune, OMS, Workspace One, Azure VDs and PowerShell scripting.
- Assist with the maintenance and support of servers, virtual machines, and desktop applications.
- Provide focused reviews of installations, application deployments and software patching to ensure effective and efficient use of Microsoft products in customer environments.
- Maintain skills in the use of Windows operating system, Microsoft Active Directory technologies, Active Directory administration, Active Directory Groups and Business Policies.
Role Purpose:
- Pre-Sales where required from business.
- Deployment or upgrading of systems.
- Management of high and low-level designs documents (High Level Design/Scope of Work and Low-level designs/deployment build)
- Act as Project Lead or Technical Lead when required.
- Client engagement and presentation skills
- Assisting with Transitions including, but not limited to:
- New Client Take on processes.
- Contract Renewals
- Due Diligence
- Available as technical escalation points for other Engineers
- Facilitate and participate in Master Classes on specific technology areas.
- Facilitate and participate in Communities of Practice
- Standardization of all required documentation
- Adhering to vendor best practice standards
Qualifications
- MS100 & 101
- MD100 & 101
- Hyper-V
- VMWare VDI
- Workspace One
- Azure 104
Desired Skills:
- Technical Lead
- Powershell Scripting
- Project Lead
- Hyper-V
- Azure 104