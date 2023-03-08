Mobile Software Developer – Gauteng

Our client is looking for a Software Developer with experience in developing Mobile, Desktop

and/or Web applications.

The incumbent will be required to design, develop and implement software on various platforms and devices. Knowledge in a wide variety of programming languages are preferred with a focus on Flutter development.

Solid knowledge of Flutter Widgets and how they can be plugged together, customized and deployed is a key

requirement. We require a strong candidate who is passionate about code writing, solving technical errors and taking up full ownership of application development.

Required Experience:

3+ yeas in mobile and/or web application development.

A solid grasp of Object-Oriented programming.

Familiarity using IDEs like Android Studio, XCode, VS Code and Visual Studio (2019+)

Knowledge of Dart programming language, REST APIs and integration of 3rd party APIs

Comfortable using test cases for debugging code, enhancing performance and

reliability.

Experience with UML tools (Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus)

Experience working in an Agile development environment.

Solid knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)

Experience working with project management tools (Jira, Asana, Redmine)

Beneficial Experience:

Experience in Continuous Integration tools (Jenkins, TeamCity, Gitlab)

Experience in writing unit tests (Junit, JTest, XCTest)

Experience in other programming languages not listed here.

Duties/Responsibilities:

You will be building and shipping robust applications to various platforms (Web,

Android and iOS) using a single codebase.

You need to be able to write readable and clear code using mainly Dart with some development in Java/Kotlin, Objective-C/swift, and C#.

development in Java/Kotlin, Objective-C/swift, and C#.

development in Java/Kotlin, Objective-C/swift, and C#. You will be required to share feedback and brainstorm ideas with team members to improve the development process.

You must understand the basic concepts of design for developing user-friendly and responsive applications.

You must be passionate about technology and stay up to date with the latest technologies.

technologies.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position