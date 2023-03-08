Mobile Software Developer – Gauteng

Our client is looking for a Software Developer with experience in developing Mobile, Desktop
and/or Web applications.
The incumbent will be required to design, develop and implement software on various platforms and devices. Knowledge in a wide variety of programming languages are preferred with a focus on Flutter development.
Solid knowledge of Flutter Widgets and how they can be plugged together, customized and deployed is a key
requirement. We require a strong candidate who is passionate about code writing, solving technical errors and taking up full ownership of application development.
Required Experience:
- 3+ yeas in mobile and/or web application development.
- A solid grasp of Object-Oriented programming.
- Familiarity using IDEs like Android Studio, XCode, VS Code and Visual Studio (2019+)
- Knowledge of Dart programming language, REST APIs and integration of 3rd party APIs
- Comfortable using test cases for debugging code, enhancing performance and
reliability.
- Experience with UML tools (Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus)
- Experience working in an Agile development environment.
- Solid knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)
- Experience working with project management tools (Jira, Asana, Redmine)
Beneficial Experience:
- Experience in Continuous Integration tools (Jenkins, TeamCity, Gitlab)
- Experience in writing unit tests (Junit, JTest, XCTest)
- Experience in other programming languages not listed here.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- You will be building and shipping robust applications to various platforms (Web,
Android and iOS) using a single codebase.
- You need to be able to write readable and clear code using mainly Dart with some
development in Java/Kotlin, Objective-C/swift, and C#.
- You will be required to share feedback and brainstorm ideas with team members to improve the development process.
- You must understand the basic concepts of design for developing user-friendly and responsive applications.
- You must be passionate about technology and stay up to date with the latest
technologies.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML