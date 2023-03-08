QA / Tester (JHB / PE) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading provider of supply chain technology and consulting solutions to emerging markets across the globe is seeking to employ a QA / Tester who will be required to execute tests and validate results using manual methods on system and sub-system level. You will also execute test cases with a meticulous attention to detail for all areas of the software products, capture, analyze and summarize results (defects) and produce a defect report. You must have experience in multiple levels of testing, knowledge and working experience in Functional Testing and experience in Jira and Confluence. A recognised IT Qualification will be advantageous.

DUTIES:

Determine which functionality or business rules need to be tested.

Based on the information procured in the above step decide how it is to be tested.

Inform the project manager about what all resources will be required for software testing.

Develop test cases and prioritize testing activities.

Execute all the test cases and report defects, define severity and priority for each defect.

Carry out regression testing every time changes are made to the code to fix defects.

Provide adequate reports for testing to be done as well as testing completed.

Update and report on Known issues and follow-up on the completion of these.

Analyze current test tools and provide suggestions on alternatives for new software or upgrade of existing software.

Participate in scrum meetings.

Demonstrate the ability to manage multiple testing projects running concurrently.

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience in multiple levels of testing.

Knowledge and working experience in Functional Testing.

Experience in Jira and Confluence.

Experience in working with Development teams.

Industry related experience.

SQL.

Postman / insomnia.

Jira / Confluence / Qmetry.

Automated testing tools.

Desired Skills That Will Be Beneficial:

Required – Recognized IT Qualification.

Advantageous – (ISTQB Foundation or similar QA Qualification).

ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical mind-set and logical thinker.

Good troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.

Solution-driven, with an eagerness to find and solve problems.

Ability to communicate clearly in a written and verbal manner.

Keen to learn new skills and share knowledge with the team.

Good time management.

Making efficient use of available resources.

Communicate effectively with other teams while under time pressure to ensure high quality and timely expedition of testing cycles.

Take ownership of work and problems.

Excellent written, verbal, analytical, and communication skills required.

Ability to work independently, clearly communicating testing plan and status.

Ability to set priorities, produce accurate work, and meet deadlines.

Ability to function in a setting with a wide variety of duties and numerous interruptions.

Diligent, results-oriented work habits.

COMMENTS:

