SAP BPC / BI Consultant (K4 / K5) Mining (TB)

Provide technical, functional and integration expertise for BIS through planning, designing, building, implementing, continuous improvement, supporting and providing training across the relevant technical areas:

SAP BPC

SAP BW4HANA

SAP service rientated architecture

Analytics

Safety, Health, Environment and Quality:

Ensure SHEQ compliance within the section through effective use of the toolbox.

Utilise the Information Management System (IMS) to initiate, investigate and report SHEQ status.

Customers:

Liaise with 3rd party consultants, end users and functional process owners and ensure customer satisfaction.

Business Processes:

Solutions Architecture:

Maintain and support a standard process solution throughout the group, taking into consideration the specific requirements and dynamics of each business unit in the group.

Identify or clarify Business Unit specific requirements and constraints, governance decisions and policy into systems solutions and enable the development, maintenance and continuous improvement of the solution.

Facilitate business unit input into each of the business solutions processes and cycles through the phases of planning, design, improvement, implementation, support and continuous improvement.

Provide new means of performance measuring via latest technology.

Maintain and improve the latest business system solution design and documentation to deliver an excellent level of functionality as well as complying with business standards and good governance.

Identify and justify site-specific variations including: reports, developments, interfaces etc.

Execute testing of changes such as: Hot Packs, Upgrades, etc.

Maintain all relevant system, application, functional, technical and process material and documentation according to ISO 9000 standards.

Governance:

Maintain compliance and governance of company’s business system frameworks, architecture and solutions, including the facilitation of the review and signoff at key control points: planning, business blueprint, realization, testing, integration, training and go live.

Ensure the compliance with governance of change control, risk assessment and internal procedures throughout solution delivery.

Business Systems Support:

Provide technical, functional and process support and expertise for ChromeSAP and related business systems.

Ensure effective utilization of applications and business system functionality and integration.

Implement initiatives from focus group discussions, operational issue resolution and build a good working relationship with all relevant role players / super users.

Provide specialized training to stakeholders (telephonically, user groups, etc.).

Subject Matter Expert:

Provide relevant architectural, configuration and business process expertise for business solutions across specific process domains based on system constraints and functionality.

Extend business system solutions expertise down to business unit level.

Training:

Provide and oversee business system application and process training to key and end users.

Assess business unit, application, functional and process training needs and requirements.

Review business unit training materials.

Growth:

Identify improvement initiatives to further enhance best practice use of the system at Group and Business Unit level, communications, agreed common business processes, data integrity and related integration for other solutions.

Research and develop Business System and Service Orientated Architecture best practices and solutions and continually assesses the usability and value-add for the company.

Support management in building a Center of Excellence network.

Minimum Requirements:

IT Degree or IT National Diploma.

SAP BI or BPC Certification.

SAP BPC/BI Consultant with 7 – 10 years’ relevant experience.

At least 2 full life cycle implementations including BPC budgeting, planning and consolidation models.

Operating at an SAP K4/K5 consulting level.

Quality technical knowledge of BPC and BW4HANA.

Good understanding of mining processes and industry standards.

Process Automation.

SAP Authorisations.

BPC Administration.

Integration with other SAP systems and external SQL systems.

Good experience with MS Power BI.

Desired Skills:

SAP

Business Intelligence

Data Mining

