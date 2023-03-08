SAP’s Cathy Smith set to move on

Cathy Smith MD of SAP Africa, has announced that she will be moving on from her current role.

She explains that she has been at SAP for five years, having joined the organisation specifically to manage the fallout from state capture issues.

The move away from SAP Africa will not take place immediately, Smith adds. “I will probably be moving in the next few months, ” she says.

“We want to make sure the move is done in a properly orchestrated manner; it needs to be done properly.”

Whoever takes over has a fantastic opportunity, Smith says, as technology advances like cloud continue apace.

“I think last year was the turning point for clous in South Africa. Across industries it is happening.”