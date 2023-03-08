Senior Business Analyst

Mar 8, 2023

We are searching for a Senior Business Analyst to join our team on a Hybrid opportunity.

The Senior Business Analyst will be responsible for the delivery of work-streams and/or project objectives – small and large, whilst managing stakeholders to ensure quality results are achieved timeously.

Qualification Essential Competency:

  • Matric /Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • BSC or related in Information technologies or related field or equivalent working experience

Experience required:

  • Experience we look for

  • 3years+HR / Payroll Systems knowledge

  • 3 years plus experience working on large-scale projects as well as handling day-to-day operational requests from the business

  • 3 years plus Working on full life-cycle projects working to multiple methodologies such as Agile and Waterfall.

  • 3 years plus Microsoft Project and Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, excel, Access)

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Develop and formalize applicable objectives, to ensure all in-scope requirements of the client are met

  • Manage analytics effectively to deliver on our core values – Happy clients, happy employees, and profitability

  • Construct workflow charts and diagrams; studying system capabilities; writing specifications

  • Improve systems by studying current practices; designing modifications

  • Contribute to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed

  • Work with Team Leaders and developers to define tasks and outputs

  • Assist in User Acceptance Testing at the client site and with users

  • Assist in training the client users and internal team members

  • To thoroughly analyze and document customer business requirements for the purpose of a clear and full understanding, by both business and technical staff, of needs and the implications they have on systems and processes.

  • To ensure that final systems meet stated requirements prior to development

  • Acquire all necessary system requirements, including all impacted existing or new business processes, from the client, various departments, and any impacted / involved parties – this may require interviews with individuals and groups as well as workshops.

  • Ensure that the affected Developers can interpret your documented requirements without the need for referral to you or minimum referral.

  • Review Test Plans and test cases relevant to projects to which you are assigned to ensure adequate quality assurance coverage.

  • Convene and hold document and design Internal/ External review sessions to obtain buy-in and conclusion (sign-off) of all documented requirements and requirement changes

  • Ensure that all documentation (where you carry the creation and maintenance responsibility) is signed off by all affected departments and external parties

  • Draw up business user training guides and train business users.

  • Sign off the system per your requirements definition (System requirement Specification) by performing User Acceptance Tests against the system prior to its implementation into production.

  • Timeously escalate issues affecting your performance of your duties to your line manager.

  • Provide input to sales proposals when called to do so.

  • Perform formal presentations relative to analysis outcomes / specific services to both internal and external parties.

  • Work across multiple projects

  • Strong ability to successfully manage multiple tasks at any given point, strong relationship-building skills communication skills

  • Understanding of Indices, fundamentals and analytical data, returns level data, etc.

  • Confident and assertive communication skills with the ability to liaise at all levels

  • Working knowledge of fundamental operations of relevant software, hardware and other equipment

Work environment:

  • Employee will be expected to work in a Hybrid model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

