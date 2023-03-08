We are searching for a Senior Business Analyst to join our team on a Hybrid opportunity.
The Senior Business Analyst will be responsible for the delivery of work-streams and/or project objectives – small and large, whilst managing stakeholders to ensure quality results are achieved timeously.
Qualification Essential Competency:
- Matric /Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- BSC or related in Information technologies or related field or equivalent working experience
Experience required:
- Experience we look for
- 3years+HR / Payroll Systems knowledge
- 3 years plus experience working on large-scale projects as well as handling day-to-day operational requests from the business
- 3 years plus Working on full life-cycle projects working to multiple methodologies such as Agile and Waterfall.
- 3 years plus Microsoft Project and Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, excel, Access)
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Develop and formalize applicable objectives, to ensure all in-scope requirements of the client are met
- Manage analytics effectively to deliver on our core values – Happy clients, happy employees, and profitability
- Construct workflow charts and diagrams; studying system capabilities; writing specifications
- Improve systems by studying current practices; designing modifications
- Contribute to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed
- Work with Team Leaders and developers to define tasks and outputs
- Assist in User Acceptance Testing at the client site and with users
- Assist in training the client users and internal team members
- To thoroughly analyze and document customer business requirements for the purpose of a clear and full understanding, by both business and technical staff, of needs and the implications they have on systems and processes.
- To ensure that final systems meet stated requirements prior to development
- Acquire all necessary system requirements, including all impacted existing or new business processes, from the client, various departments, and any impacted / involved parties – this may require interviews with individuals and groups as well as workshops.
- Ensure that the affected Developers can interpret your documented requirements without the need for referral to you or minimum referral.
- Review Test Plans and test cases relevant to projects to which you are assigned to ensure adequate quality assurance coverage.
- Convene and hold document and design Internal/ External review sessions to obtain buy-in and conclusion (sign-off) of all documented requirements and requirement changes
- Ensure that all documentation (where you carry the creation and maintenance responsibility) is signed off by all affected departments and external parties
- Draw up business user training guides and train business users.
- Sign off the system per your requirements definition (System requirement Specification) by performing User Acceptance Tests against the system prior to its implementation into production.
- Timeously escalate issues affecting your performance of your duties to your line manager.
- Provide input to sales proposals when called to do so.
- Perform formal presentations relative to analysis outcomes / specific services to both internal and external parties.
- Work across multiple projects
- Strong ability to successfully manage multiple tasks at any given point, strong relationship-building skills communication skills
- Understanding of Indices, fundamentals and analytical data, returns level data, etc.
- Confident and assertive communication skills with the ability to liaise at all levels
- Working knowledge of fundamental operations of relevant software, hardware and other equipment
Work environment:
- Employee will be expected to work in a Hybrid model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML