Senior Business Analyst

We are searching for a Senior Business Analyst to join our team on a Hybrid opportunity.

The Senior Business Analyst will be responsible for the delivery of work-streams and/or project objectives – small and large, whilst managing stakeholders to ensure quality results are achieved timeously.

Qualification Essential Competency:

Matric /Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

BSC or related in Information technologies or related field or equivalent working experience

Experience required:

Experience we look for

3years+HR / Payroll Systems knowledge

3 years plus experience working on large-scale projects as well as handling day-to-day operational requests from the business

3 years plus Working on full life-cycle projects working to multiple methodologies such as Agile and Waterfall.

3 years plus Microsoft Project and Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, excel, Access)

Duties/Responsibilities:

Develop and formalize applicable objectives, to ensure all in-scope requirements of the client are met

Manage analytics effectively to deliver on our core values – Happy clients, happy employees, and profitability

Construct workflow charts and diagrams; studying system capabilities; writing specifications

Improve systems by studying current practices; designing modifications

Contribute to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed

Work with Team Leaders and developers to define tasks and outputs

Assist in User Acceptance Testing at the client site and with users

Assist in training the client users and internal team members

To thoroughly analyze and document customer business requirements for the purpose of a clear and full understanding, by both business and technical staff, of needs and the implications they have on systems and processes.

To ensure that final systems meet stated requirements prior to development

Acquire all necessary system requirements, including all impacted existing or new business processes, from the client, various departments, and any impacted / involved parties – this may require interviews with individuals and groups as well as workshops.

Ensure that the affected Developers can interpret your documented requirements without the need for referral to you or minimum referral.

Review Test Plans and test cases relevant to projects to which you are assigned to ensure adequate quality assurance coverage.

Convene and hold document and design Internal/ External review sessions to obtain buy-in and conclusion (sign-off) of all documented requirements and requirement changes

Ensure that all documentation (where you carry the creation and maintenance responsibility) is signed off by all affected departments and external parties

Draw up business user training guides and train business users.

Sign off the system per your requirements definition (System requirement Specification) by performing User Acceptance Tests against the system prior to its implementation into production.

Timeously escalate issues affecting your performance of your duties to your line manager.

Provide input to sales proposals when called to do so.

Perform formal presentations relative to analysis outcomes / specific services to both internal and external parties.

Work across multiple projects

Strong ability to successfully manage multiple tasks at any given point, strong relationship-building skills communication skills

Understanding of Indices, fundamentals and analytical data, returns level data, etc.

Confident and assertive communication skills with the ability to liaise at all levels

Working knowledge of fundamental operations of relevant software, hardware and other equipment

Work environment:

Employee will be expected to work in a Hybrid model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

