Senior Intelligent Automation Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

An innovative company in the Robotics and Artificial Intelligence business is looking for a Senior Intelligent Automation Engineer. This is a boutique company building Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) robots by combining Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence powered cognitive services such as Optical Character Recognition (OCR), computer vision, language (NLP), speech, predictive analytics, tacit object models (emulate the decision-making ability of a human expert), virtual assistants and many more to drive client’s competitive advantage. The Company is looking for smart, hard-working, and creative consultants, who are eager to have a significant, tangible impact by improving the operations for the clients. You must have a relevant 3-year degree in IT or Engineering, passed normal [Email Address Removed]t Math-lit) and have a minimum of 5- 8 years relevant experience. You will need to have broad knowledge of C#, .NET, vb.net, OR database technologies such as SQL Server, t-SQL, SSIS or SSRS, OR BI and analytics tools.

DUTIES:

Solution design.

Design and build and test complex automation processes.

Data conversion and interfacing activities.

Identification of new automation opportunities and determine the feasibility.

Solution documentation.

Training clients on the use of Intelligent Automation technologies.

Technical architecture.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant 3-year degree in IT or Engineering.

Passed Normal [Email Address Removed] Math-lit will be accepted).

Minimum of 5- 8 years relevant experience.

Broad Technology knowledge and experience: C#, .NET, vb.net, OR database technologies such as SQL Server, t-SQL, SSIS or SSRS, OR BI and analytics tools.

Operational and Business Process Redesign experience will be an advantage.

An aptitude to liaise with senior-level customer representatives in a rational and measured manner to communicate progress, issues, risks, and solutions.

Training and mentoring others.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good communication skills – both oral and written.

Logical thinker and problem solver.

Strong technical ability.

Ability to work both independently and within a team.

Capacity to think on your feet and embrace new challenges as they arise.

Willingness to learn – (UiPath, Power Platform, AI Forged, Azure Cognitive services).

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Intelligent

Automation

Learn more/Apply for this position