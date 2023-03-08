Senior .NET Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The senior application developer takes full responsibility to understand and interpret business requirements into well-designed technical solutions within a DevOps environment. Be able to work with the latest technology and applicable frameworks and quickly learn industry concepts and business processes. Lead and mentor the developers and drive implementation of technical solutions and resolution of software defects that arise. The senior application developer must also ensure that a high level of security focus is embedded in the SDLC process.
Requirements
- Allocatetasks to the developers and manage their deliverables during stand-ups as per sprint planning
- Assistindustry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project
- ConductUnit and Performance testing
- Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken. Provide regular status updateson these, as required
- Identify andprioritize key risks based on urgency
- Interpretbusiness requirement and translate into system design
- Ensuresecure development of well-designed and efficient applications as per the user stories and ensuring the acceptance criteria are met
- Conductsecure code reviews, ensuring all technical debt is addressed timeously
- Performdev signoff during the sprint cycles
- EnsureSystem Documentation is kept up to date during the sprint cycles (Azure DevOps Services)
- Seekto continuously improve coding standards, architecture and testing processes
- Mentoringand coaching of junior and intermediate developers
- Coordinate with other managers and line functions to ensure highest level of software quality (projectmanager, application development manager, application support, test manager, etc)
- Ensuretimely delivery of the different development milestones as per sprint planning
- Prepare, deliver and present the development report with metrics showing code quality (coverage,reliability, security, )
- Plan,organize and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas
Qualifications
- 10plus years’ development experience
- Experiencein a broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools and
- Experiencein application configuration, maintenance and support
- Advancedexperience in MS SQL
- Advancedexperience in C# and .Net Core
- Experiencein REST, JSON, SOAP, XML
- Experiencein MVC, MVVM, UML and Visio
- Experiencein ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs
- Experiencein MicroServices
- Codescanning tools like SonarCloud
- AdvancedAgile experience
- Experiencein Azure DevOps Services
- Experiencewith Unit and Performance testing
- Experiencein leading developers
- Coordinationand leadership skills
- Strongverbal and communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree