Senior .NET Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The senior application developer takes full responsibility to understand and interpret business requirements into well-designed technical solutions within a DevOps environment. Be able to work with the latest technology and applicable frameworks and quickly learn industry concepts and business processes. Lead and mentor the developers and drive implementation of technical solutions and resolution of software defects that arise. The senior application developer must also ensure that a high level of security focus is embedded in the SDLC process.

Requirements

Allocatetasks to the developers and manage their deliverables during stand-ups as per sprint planning

Assistindustry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project

ConductUnit and Performance testing

Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken. Provide regular status updateson these, as required

Identify andprioritize key risks based on urgency

Interpretbusiness requirement and translate into system design

Ensuresecure development of well-designed and efficient applications as per the user stories and ensuring the acceptance criteria are met

Conductsecure code reviews, ensuring all technical debt is addressed timeously

Performdev signoff during the sprint cycles

EnsureSystem Documentation is kept up to date during the sprint cycles (Azure DevOps Services)

Seekto continuously improve coding standards, architecture and testing processes

Mentoringand coaching of junior and intermediate developers

Coordinate with other managers and line functions to ensure highest level of software quality (projectmanager, application development manager, application support, test manager, etc)

Ensuretimely delivery of the different development milestones as per sprint planning

Prepare, deliver and present the development report with metrics showing code quality (coverage,reliability, security, )

Plan,organize and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas

Qualifications

10plus years’ development experience

Experiencein a broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools and

Experiencein application configuration, maintenance and support

Advancedexperience in MS SQL

Advancedexperience in C# and .Net Core

Experiencein REST, JSON, SOAP, XML

Experiencein MVC, MVVM, UML and Visio

Experiencein ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs

Experiencein MicroServices

Codescanning tools like SonarCloud

AdvancedAgile experience

Experiencein Azure DevOps Services

Experiencewith Unit and Performance testing

Experiencein leading developers

Coordinationand leadership skills

Strongverbal and communication skills

Desired Skills:

Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

