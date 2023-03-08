Service Desk Agent (4 x German Speaking Agents)

We are looking for 4 Service Desk Agents with the addition of the language as per below.

  • 4 x German Speaking Agents

Required Qualification:

  • A+

  • N+ or Higher

Preferred Qualification:

  • ITIL v3 or ITIL 4

Experience Required:

  • 1-2 Years’ experience in an IT service desk environment

  • 1-2 Years’ Customer service experience .

  • 1-2 Years’ experience in First call resolution .

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.

  • Ensure that all calls are logged within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.

  • Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.

  • Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.

  • Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.

  • Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals.

Work environment:

  • Remote

  • Office is Open Plan

Physical demands:

  • Sitting

Travel:

  • To the office in the event of power outages or bad network from home.

Desired Skills:

  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Critical Thinking
  • Management of Personnel Resources
  • Social Perceptiveness
  • Management of Financial Resources
  • Time Management

