Solution Analysts

We are looking for a Solutions analyst who will work alongside our other analysts.
The main tasks will include performing detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes and performing some user acceptance testing. The incumbent should have a natural analytical way of thinking and explain difficult concepts to non-technical users.
Required Experience:
- 3+ yeas in mobile and/or web application development.
- A solid grasp of Object-Oriented programming.
- Familiarity using IDEs like Android Studio, XCode, VS Code and Visual Studio (2019+)
- Knowledge of Dart programming language, REST APIs and integration of 3rd party APIs
- Comfortable using test cases for debugging code, enhancing performance and
reliability.
- Experience with UML tools (Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus)
- Experience working in an Agile development environment.
- Solid knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)
- Experience working with project management tools (Jira, Asana, Redmine)
Beneficial Experience:
- Experience in Continuous Integration tools (Jenkins, TeamCity, Gitlab)
- Experience in writing unit tests (Junit, JTest, XCTest)
- Experience in other programming languages not listed here.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Evaluation of business processes
- Anticipating requirements and uncovering areas for improvement.
- Developing UML models in detail for use by both technical and non-technical users.
- Lead ongoing reviews of processes and make suggestions for optimization.
- Conduct meetings and presentations to share ideas.
- Performing requirement analysis
- Scrutinize and suggest possible improvements with regard to processes to external stakeholders
- Be able to effectively communicate with external clients
- Gathering of critical information from meetings with stakeholders to produce useful specifications
- Working closely with clients, technical and managerial staff
- Prioritizing initiatives based on the needs and requirements of clients
- Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and technical staff.
- Monitoring of deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.
- Interpret the business requirement specification and translate it into a detailed system design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible, and efficient solutions of a business problem.
- Interpret specifications to build systems solutions to support business processes,
aligned with relevant internal and external governance
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML