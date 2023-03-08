Solution Analysts

Mar 8, 2023

We are looking for a Solutions analyst who will work alongside our other analysts.

The main tasks will include performing detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes and performing some user acceptance testing. The incumbent should have a natural analytical way of thinking and explain difficult concepts to non-technical users.

Required Experience:

  • 3+ yeas in mobile and/or web application development.

  • A solid grasp of Object-Oriented programming.

  • Familiarity using IDEs like Android Studio, XCode, VS Code and Visual Studio (2019+)

  • Knowledge of Dart programming language, REST APIs and integration of 3rd party APIs

  • Comfortable using test cases for debugging code, enhancing performance and
    reliability.

  • Experience with UML tools (Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus)

  • Experience working in an Agile development environment.

  • Solid knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)

  • Experience working with project management tools (Jira, Asana, Redmine)

Beneficial Experience:

  • Experience in Continuous Integration tools (Jenkins, TeamCity, Gitlab)

  • Experience in writing unit tests (Junit, JTest, XCTest)

  • Experience in other programming languages not listed here.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Evaluation of business processes

  • Anticipating requirements and uncovering areas for improvement.

  • Developing UML models in detail for use by both technical and non-technical users.

  • Lead ongoing reviews of processes and make suggestions for optimization.

  • Conduct meetings and presentations to share ideas.

  • Performing requirement analysis

  • Scrutinize and suggest possible improvements with regard to processes to external stakeholders

  • Be able to effectively communicate with external clients

  • Gathering of critical information from meetings with stakeholders to produce useful specifications

  • Working closely with clients, technical and managerial staff

  • Prioritizing initiatives based on the needs and requirements of clients

  • Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and technical staff.

  • Monitoring of deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.

  • Interpret the business requirement specification and translate it into a detailed system design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible, and efficient solutions of a business problem.

  • Interpret specifications to build systems solutions to support business processes,
    aligned with relevant internal and external governance

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

