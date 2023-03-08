Solutions Architect

This is an amazing opportunity for a Senior Solutions Architect with extensive financial services/investment industry experience to play a KEY role in this brand-new investment platform’s ongoing innovation in the investment management industry.

This independent contract role is hybrid and can be based in Johannesburg or Cape Town.

This independent contract is paying up to R1000 per hour.

THE COMPANY

MARKET-LEADING FINANCIAL ADVISER FIRM is looking to expand its portfolio to investment management. The company are invested in optimizing processes to create an exceptional customer experience.

As one of Africa’s leading wealth management firms, the company is looking to grow its market presence through delivering innovative and state-of-the-art digital solutions to its customers.

THE ROLE

As Solutions Architect, you will be responsible for the design, planning, implementation, and ongoing adaptation of this investment company’s IT solutions. You will work with the company’s operations, proposition, and development teams to solve business/system issues in order to ensure this platform’s unique and fully digital customer experience.

Additionally, you will focus on ensuring the reliability and scalability of the platform’s systems and capabilities in line with regulatory/compliance requirements and updates as well as the future needs of the business and platform.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

5+ Years solutions architecture experience

Extensive financial services/investment industry experience

TOGAF (or similar) certified

Previous hands-on software development experience

Demonstrated participation in multiple complex deliveries from start to end

Data and process modelling experience

