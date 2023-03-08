SQL Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

We have an opening for a SQL Developer to join our team in Cape Town.
This is a hybrid work opportunity.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)
Experience Required:
- Minimum of 8 years experience in application development.
- Proven record of exceptional work performance.
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Integration of new sources of data into company databases so that it can also be analysed and included in relevant database objects and reports.
- Integration of data into relevant workflow processes, with the specific aim of continuous improvement and data optimisation.
- Conceptualizing, defining, and delivering new reports as well as improving existing ones.
- Analysis of data from various sources in order to ensure that the business acts proactively on the information at its disposal.
- Continually searching for new and useful ways to obtain, integrate and analyse data that is relevant to the company’s business model.
- Test your own programs/ artifacts to ensure their correctness.
- Debugging of programs.
- Deployment planning and execution.
- Updates of data model/ design documentation.
- Technical support/ assistance to others on their own programs/ systems.
- Understanding of the SDLC Methodology.
- Experience with Agile methodologies will be beneficial.
- Understanding of Microsoft database technologies (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS).
- Knowledge of Enterprise Data Warehouses.
- Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)
- Documentation Frameworks, Tools, and Standards.
Work Environment:
- Hybrid work model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML