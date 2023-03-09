Analyst Programmer (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

ANALYSE user requirements, design, implement and support less complex technical systems as the next Analyst Programmer sought by a reputable Retail Group to join its team. You will be expected to design and code programmes of greater complexity and size from technical specs, ensure systems documentation is up to date while implementing approved changes as per change control and security process. The ideal candidate must possess a 3-year IT Diploma with 3-5 years’ work experience as a Programmer/Analyst Programmer with SQL proficiency, Project Management methodology experience and specific analysis and development skills.

DUTIES:

Analysis, technical design and development aligned to team processes and requirements –

Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.

Design and code programmes of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.

Maintain and support existing systems –

Interpret user requirements and translate into systems design.

Investigate and solve systems issues.

Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.

Ensure effective operations –

Implement approved changes as per change control and security process.

Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

3-Year IT Diploma.

Experience/Skills –

3-5 Years Programming/Analyst Programming experience.

Microsoft SQL experience.

Specific analysis and development skills.

Project Management methodology.

Relevant business process context knowledge.

Advantageous –

Exposure to JDA and ECS applications.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings.

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved.

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself.

Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information.

Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects.

Plans with a realistic sense of the time and resource demands involved, maintaining awareness of the interrelationships between own and other activities/project.

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed.

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.

Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Convinces others by identifying benefits for all; looks for ways to increase the value of the partnership for all parties.

Anticipates change and continuously remains prepared for change.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role.

