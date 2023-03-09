Application Support Specialist – Gauteng

We are recruiting an Application Support Specialist for a remote opportunity in Gauteng.

Role Objective:

Assist in resolving business queries and escalate to technical and infrastructure support if required.

Provide advanced application support to enable end-users to effectively utilize the systems.

Qualification Required:

Matric – Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma

Experience Required:

Minimum 4 years’ experience

Strong problem-solving abilities

Strong communication (verbal and written), and problem-solving skills

Must have a good understanding and experience using Docker and/or Kubernetes

SQL scripting knowledge

Previous banking experience will be beneficial

In-Depth Microsoft Server Microsoft SQL and web services (IIS) knowledge.

Interest in keeping abreast of current trends in software development and testing, especially as they relate to the technologies being used.

Understanding of common software failures and faults and the resolution of these.

Knowledge of ITIL process management and improvement.

Understanding of Agile methodology

Understanding the SAFe Framework

Duties/Responsibilities:

Engage with system administrators, database administrators, network engineers, developers, testers, application support specialists, and other staff to monitor, diagnose and attend to issues related to all aspects of the IT channels Platform.

Write queries and script updates from a maintenance and support perspective.

Maintain both production and staging applications.

Embed a DevOps culture through stages from development, UAT, and production.

Investigate and resolve any performance-related issues impacting the customer experience.

Change Control:

Manage the change control process for new solutions as well as modifications to existing solutions.

Ensure quality of configuration and solution changes that are implemented in both production and staging environments.

3rd Party Vendor Engagement:

Log calls with 3rd party vendors for bugs and defects identified.

Follow up 3rd party vendor calls to ensure resolution.

Ensure that solutions provided by 3rd party vendors are tested before being deployed.

Skills Improvement Transfer:

Keep abreast of current methodologies, technologies, and tools.

Contribute and implement new ideas on processes.

Quick turnaround service delivery to clients.

Adapt to changes within the unit quickly.

Provide guidance to peers and junior team members.

Soft / Business Skills:

Excellent persuasion and negotiation skills.

Relating and networking skills with the ability to interact and influence at all levels.

Good project management skills.

Ability to establish and maintain cooperative working relations.

Analytical skills.

Conceptual reasoning ability.

System configuration product skills.

Conflict handling ability.

Decision-making skills.

Detailed practical problem-solving ability.

Strong technical aptitude with good organizational, analysis, and problem-solving skills.

Ability to work on multiple projects with multiple priorities and ability to thrive in a fast-paced, complex, global, and dynamic environment.

Ability to work proactively and collaboratively as part of a team on a large project.

Ability to pay attention to details and to follow through on commitments.

Personality traits:

Must be a clear methodical thinker with good problem-solving skills.

Able to perform under pressure in a fast-changing environment.

Self-managing and taking the initiative to resolve issues.

Must be well organized, dynamic, and innovative.

Must have self-confidence, drive, and tenacity.

Must be goal -and deadline driven.

Must have effective written and oral communication skills as well as strong interpersonal skills.

Work environment:

Remote working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position