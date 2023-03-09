The ICT department has a vacancy for an Applications Developer
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Contribute to all stages of software development lifecycle
- Design, implement and maintain Java-based applications that can be high-volume and low-latency
- Analyse user requirements to define business objectives
- Envisioning system features and functionality
- Define application objectives and functionality
- Ensure application designs conform with business goals
- Identify and resolve any technical issues arising
- Create detailed design documentation
- Propose changes to current Java infrastructure
- Develop high quality source code and test software
- Evaluate existing application technology, update and add new features
- Design database architecture for applications
- Develop applications for mobile platforms
- Collaborate with Systems Engineers for server environment upgrades
- Troubleshoot and debug application issues
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Appropriate Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent
- 5 years’ experience designing and building applications
- In-depth knowledge of Java SE and Java EE programming
- In-depth knowledge Objected Oriented Programming
- In-depth knowledge and experience in Java API development and integration to multiple systems
Desired Skills:
- writing reusable Java libraries
- web application frameworks
- • Knowledge of HTML