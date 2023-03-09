Applications Developer

Mar 9, 2023

The ICT department has a vacancy for an Applications Developer
JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Contribute to all stages of software development lifecycle
  • Design, implement and maintain Java-based applications that can be high-volume and low-latency
  • Analyse user requirements to define business objectives
  • Envisioning system features and functionality
  • Define application objectives and functionality
  • Ensure application designs conform with business goals
  • Identify and resolve any technical issues arising
  • Create detailed design documentation
  • Propose changes to current Java infrastructure
  • Develop high quality source code and test software
  • Evaluate existing application technology, update and add new features
  • Design database architecture for applications
  • Develop applications for mobile platforms
  • Collaborate with Systems Engineers for server environment upgrades
  • Troubleshoot and debug application issues

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • Appropriate Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent
  • 5 years’ experience designing and building applications
  • In-depth knowledge of Java SE and Java EE programming
  • In-depth knowledge Objected Oriented Programming
  • In-depth knowledge and experience in Java API development and integration to multiple systems

Desired Skills:

  • writing reusable Java libraries
  • web application frameworks
  • • Knowledge of HTML

