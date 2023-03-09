Applications Developer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

The ICT department has a vacancy for an Applications Developer

JOB DESCRIPTION

Contribute to all stages of software development lifecycle

Design, implement and maintain Java-based applications that can be high-volume and low-latency

Analyse user requirements to define business objectives

Envisioning system features and functionality

Define application objectives and functionality

Ensure application designs conform with business goals

Identify and resolve any technical issues arising

Create detailed design documentation

Propose changes to current Java infrastructure

Develop high quality source code and test software

Evaluate existing application technology, update and add new features

Design database architecture for applications

Develop applications for mobile platforms

Collaborate with Systems Engineers for server environment upgrades

Troubleshoot and debug application issues

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Appropriate Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent

5 years’ experience designing and building applications

In-depth knowledge of Java SE and Java EE programming

In-depth knowledge Objected Oriented Programming

In-depth knowledge and experience in Java API development and integration to multiple systems

Desired Skills:

writing reusable Java libraries

web application frameworks

• Knowledge of HTML

