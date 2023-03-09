Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.
We are looking for a Automation Test Analyst / QA Engineer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 9-months contract role.
What you will be doing:
- Follow engineering best practices and continuously improve on engineering knowledge to successfully shift QA capability forward
- Leverage coding language, expert understanding of how to deploy testing requirements for specific products or services
- Understand the full technical solution being tested – show interest and capability to run the technical solution and the ability to test the viability of the code being developed
- Shift from testing features to supporting and being accountable for full product delivery
- Apply critical thinking and problem-solving skills to solve technical problems
- Supervise and maintain the organization’s CI/CD pipelines
- Maintain awareness of application risks and opportunities for improvement
- Manage and provide support aligned to all SLA’s
- Coordinate and communicate across Tribes and squads to successfully complete application upgrades
- Understand timeframe requirements and how to communicate them successfully to Stakeholders.
- Able to function independently in order to always make sure to have the correct/required access to all platforms, devices, environments etc. In order to limit time spent on attaining set access in critical situations.
- Proactively contribute & participate in the full solution development lifecycle as a member of a squad / multiple squads as an QA automation specialist engineer
- Actively participate in daily Scrum and project planning meetings.
- Participate and analyse test automation requirements during the requirements analysis phase of technical product & service development, maintenance & optimization (across tribes & squads) – using design specifications and technical documentation (e.g. Business Briefs, User Stories, Architecture & Integration documentation)
- Prepare QA & Automation testing documentation (planning, design, execution and sustainability)
- Develop automation test plans
- Develop and execute automated test scripts using various technologies (automated scripts, test harnesses, SQL scripts etc.)
- Perform various types of automation testing (regression, integration, black box, scalability)
- Evaluate automated test cases and analyse & report results
- Facilitate test plan/case reviews within squads
- Work with product engineers to evaluate software / solution quality & provide recommendations for improvement / enhancement
- Contribute to the design and selection of testing frameworks for business applications
- Deliver all automation & technical testing deliverables on time (always)
- Provide the required project / scrum related information / feedback on deliverables (e.g. progress, tracking, quality etc.)
- Conduct performance monitoring on applications / components of applications on which you’ve designed and executed test scripts / plans
- Produce quality and testing outcome metrics and reports
What we are looking for:
- Completed BSc / IT Degree or other related field
- 4 – 5 years experience as Automation Test Analyst / QA Engineer
Must have the following skills;
- Azure / Jenkins related skills
- Azure / Git repositories
- Azure / Jenkins pipeline
- Azure YAML pipelines / Jenkins (Pipeline for code)
- Reporting to stakeholders
- Automation related skills
- Test case development
- Test cycles knowledg
- Selenium / Eggplant / py-test related coding knowledge
- Data driven testing
- Model based testing
- Device farm testing
- Reporting to stakeholders
- API Knowledge
- SQL Knowlwdge
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.
