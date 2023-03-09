Automation Test Analyst – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Automation Test Analyst / QA Engineer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 9-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Follow engineering best practices and continuously improve on engineering knowledge to successfully shift QA capability forward

Leverage coding language, expert understanding of how to deploy testing requirements for specific products or services

Understand the full technical solution being tested – show interest and capability to run the technical solution and the ability to test the viability of the code being developed

Shift from testing features to supporting and being accountable for full product delivery

Apply critical thinking and problem-solving skills to solve technical problems

Supervise and maintain the organization’s CI/CD pipelines

Maintain awareness of application risks and opportunities for improvement

Manage and provide support aligned to all SLA’s

Coordinate and communicate across Tribes and squads to successfully complete application upgrades

Understand timeframe requirements and how to communicate them successfully to Stakeholders.

Able to function independently in order to always make sure to have the correct/required access to all platforms, devices, environments etc. In order to limit time spent on attaining set access in critical situations.

Proactively contribute & participate in the full solution development lifecycle as a member of a squad / multiple squads as an QA automation specialist engineer

Actively participate in daily Scrum and project planning meetings.

Participate and analyse test automation requirements during the requirements analysis phase of technical product & service development, maintenance & optimization (across tribes & squads) – using design specifications and technical documentation (e.g. Business Briefs, User Stories, Architecture & Integration documentation)

Prepare QA & Automation testing documentation (planning, design, execution and sustainability)

Develop automation test plans

Develop and execute automated test scripts using various technologies (automated scripts, test harnesses, SQL scripts etc.)

Perform various types of automation testing (regression, integration, black box, scalability)

Evaluate automated test cases and analyse & report results

Facilitate test plan/case reviews within squads

Work with product engineers to evaluate software / solution quality & provide recommendations for improvement / enhancement

Contribute to the design and selection of testing frameworks for business applications

Deliver all automation & technical testing deliverables on time (always)

Provide the required project / scrum related information / feedback on deliverables (e.g. progress, tracking, quality etc.)

Conduct performance monitoring on applications / components of applications on which you’ve designed and executed test scripts / plans

Produce quality and testing outcome metrics and reports

What we are looking for:

Completed BSc / IT Degree or other related field

4 – 5 years experience as Automation Test Analyst / QA Engineer

Must have the following skills;

Azure / Jenkins related skills

Azure / Git repositories

Azure / Jenkins pipeline

Azure YAML pipelines / Jenkins (Pipeline for code)

Reporting to stakeholders

Automation related skills

Test case development

Test cycles knowledg

Selenium / Eggplant / py-test related coding knowledge

Data driven testing

Model based testing

Device farm testing

API Knowledge

SQL Knowlwdge

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Automation test

API

SQL

Azure

Jenkins

