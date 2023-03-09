Business Analyst

We are recruiting a Business Analyst for an opportunity in Cape Town.

As a Business Analyst, you will play a critical role as a problem solver and be the person who assists in defining and enabling business change in an agile environment. Your primary responsibility is to deliver solutions that are fit for purpose, that focus on efficiencies and that deliver business value.

Qualification required:

Grade 12

Preferred qualification:

Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis

Experience required:

At least 5 years’ experience as Business Analyst

Experience in the Financial Services industry is required

Experience across different technology and domains is required

Must be comfortable working within an Agile environment

Duties/Responsibilities:

Understanding business needs as they relate to a potential change or transformation

Acting as an advisor to the business on the best outcomes for a particular business problem or initiative

Facilitating group workshops and meetings

Explaining technical jargon to non-technical/ business teams

Gathering, identifying, and documenting business requirements

Simplifying requirements, so they are easily understood across the whole team

Building relationships with all key stakeholders that include business owners, product owners, development teams, trainers, and users

Business process modeling and improving business processes across various business units, processes, and systems

Implementing, testing, and deploying solutions to business problems (includes facilitating and co-ordinating User Acceptance testing)

Supporting business transition and helping to establish change (includes the transfer of knowledge to users, trainers, and peers)

Assist in the continuous development, improvement, and implementation of the analysis framework

Working in an agile team within the scrum framework

Soft Skills:

Problem identification and problem-solving ability with a knack for both creative and critical thinking

Negotiation skills

Flexibility and adaptability

Presentation and facilitation skills

An effective communicator (written and verbal) in order to present your ideas and articulate every aspect of your designs

Ability to work within a collaborative and ever-changing environment

Comfortable dealing with ambiguity

Ability to manage stakeholders

Ability to manage quality deliverables with tight deadlines

In-depth understanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)

Analytical abilities

Business process modeling/engineering

Work environment:

Hybrid – onsite at least once a week

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position