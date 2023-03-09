Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Senior IT Business Analyst – Consulting
IT Software and application solutions
5 – 7 years’ experience as IT Business Analyst
Degree or National Diploma in Information Technology
- MIS / BI / Data Warehousing
- UML / BPM (business process modelling)
- EA and Visio
- Project Management Methodology
Desired Skills:
- mis
- Business analysis
- UML
- bpm
- Visio
- BI
- data warehouse
- Business Process Analysis
- Software Development
- Banking
- Credit
- Process Modelling
- BPMN
- Business Process Mapping
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Consulting software house to the financial industry