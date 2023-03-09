C# Developer and Azure Cloud Specialist – 0183 – Gauteng Pretoria

Mar 9, 2023

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • C# Developer and Azure Cloud Specialist

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience with:
    • Azure DevOps
    • Visual Studio IDE
    • Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
    • REST
    • Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
    • Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

  • Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:

  • MS Azure:
    • Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
    • IoT-Hub
    • Event-Hub
    • Service Bus
    • Stream Analytics
    • Function Applications etc.

  • Well versed in code architecture and patterns:
    • Domain-driven design (DDD)
    • Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)
    • Factory pattern
    • Repo pattern etc.

  • Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions

Understanding of:

  • Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
  • Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website
  • Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web-based authentication

Desired Skills:

  • Azure kubernetes Services
  • Agile
  • Scrum

