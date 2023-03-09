C# Developer and Azure Cloud Specialist – 1500 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- C# Developer and Azure Cloud Specialist
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience with:
- Azure DevOps
- Visual Studio IDE
- Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
- Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.
- Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:
- MS Azure:
- Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- IoT-Hub
- Event-Hub
- Service Bus
- Stream Analytics
- Function Applications etc.
- Well versed in code architecture and patterns:
- Domain-driven design (DDD)
- Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)
- Factory pattern
- Repo pattern etc.
- Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions
Understanding of:
- Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
- Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website
- Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web-based authentication
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Agile
- Scrum