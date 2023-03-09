C# Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Senior Software Developer – Contract position – 12 months and renewable

Development languages:

C#

SQL

ASP. Net

.Net Framework

API Development

MVC

Software Developer with 5 years plus experience.

Financial applications and industry experience would be beneficial.

Desired Skills:

C#.Net Development

Development C#

C#

ASP.NET

.NET

ASP.NET Web API

MVVM

WCF Services

MVC

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Financial software consulting house.

Learn more/Apply for this position