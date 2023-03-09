C# Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Mar 9, 2023

Senior Software Developer – Contract position – 12 months and renewable
Development languages:

  • C#
  • SQL
  • ASP. Net
  • .Net Framework
  • API Development
  • MVC

Software Developer with 5 years plus experience.
Financial applications and industry experience would be beneficial.

Desired Skills:

  • C#.Net Development
  • Development C#
  • C#
  • ASP.NET
  • .NET
  • ASP.NET Web API
  • MVVM
  • WCF Services
  • MVC
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Financial software consulting house.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *