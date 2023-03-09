Cloud Developers (AWS) at Reverside

Mar 9, 2023

  • Planning and designing the cloud infrastructure with AWS
  • Maintaining and deploying the cloud applications
  • Troubleshooting and resolving issues with the cloud infrastructure
  • Developing new cloud-based solutions

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Cloud Developer
  • Cloud Developers (AWS)
  • Information Technology

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

