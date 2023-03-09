Data Analyst – Gauteng Randburg

Qualified and experienced Data Analyst required by our top client to start asap.

We are looking for a young, high energy individual who thrives under a pressure and who is hungry for constant challenge, to analyse qualitative and quantitative data to develop an understanding of consumer and market behaviour. Your duties will include managing large data sets and turning insights into trends for the business. Must have strong business acumen and reporting skills. An understanding of data concepts and data transformation along with intermediate statistical concepts and calculations is required.

Minimum qualifying criteria:

Matric certificate

Completed B.Degree in Data Analytics, Finance or similar

Advanced MS Excel

Financial analysis and financial modelling skills

6years experience in managing large data sets

6years experience in quantitative and qualitative data analysis

Desired Skills:

Data analyst

Market analyst

About The Employer:

High performance environment that will suit a definite “go-getter” who has a real passion for his/her craft! Excellent company culture and definite room for development.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Provident fund

Learn more/Apply for this position