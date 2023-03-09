DevOps Engineer at Sintrex – Western Cape Bellville

CORE OUTPUTS:
- Develop and support commercial grade web applications and solutions
- Deliver work to agreed quality, standards and complexity.
- Provide creative and analytical solutions in a problem-solving environment
- Strong ability to take ownership of assigned tasks
- Be part of a team that focuses on the following :
- new client requirements
- concepts
- innovation requests
- automation
- Scripting
- solutions
ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Grade 12
- Valid Code B drivers licence
- Own transport
- Software Development Qualification/Certificate
- 1 – 2 years Development Experience
- 3 – 5 years technical experience in an IT Infrastructure Management environment
- 3 – 5 years Linux Server / Windows Server Experience / Networking
- 3 – 5 years Virtualization Experience (VMware)
BENEFICIAL SKILLS:
Scripting
- NodeJS
- Perl
- Bash
Frontend
- VueJS/React/Angular experience
- HTML
- CSS
- PHP
Operating Systems
- Linux (RHCE)
- Windows (MCSE)
- Android
- IOS
Networking Technology
- Mikrotik
- Cisco (CCNA)
- Huawei
Operational Services
- Networking (Network +)
- Security (Security +)
- Hardware (A+)
Virtualization and Cloud
- VMWare
- AWS
- Azure
- Google Cloud
Data mining
- SQL
- NoSQL (ES, Mongo, Influx)
Version Control and Incident Management
- Jira
- GIT
- RT
- SNOW
- 4Me
- CA Unicenter
- BMC Remedy
Containers and Automation
- Ansible
- Docker
Office and Open-source Technologies
- Office (all aspects)
- Open-source Technologies
Markup and API’s
- restApi
- XML
- json
- Yml3rd Party Tools
- ExtraHop
- Catchpoint
- Tapping
- Thousand Eyes
- AFN
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:
- High degree of aptitude in the IT environment.
- Passion for technology.
- Entrepreneurial initiative (self-starter).
- Excellent client relationship building skills.
- Strong customer service orientation.
- Attention to detail.
- Good analytical, problem-solving and report writing skills.
- Presentation & communication skills.
- Strong team orientation.
- Passion for technology and learning.
- Strong presentation and communication skills.
- Entrepreneurial initiative (self-starter).
- High degree of professionalism.
- Strong influencing skills as well as relationship and network building skills.
- Team orientated as well as ability to work independently.
- Able to work under pressure.
- Strong analytical skills and problem-solving skills.
- High level of customer service.
- Willingness to learn.
- Show good judgement in all decisions to ensure sustainability.
About The Employer:
Sintrex is passionate about the innovative pursuit of excellence in providing end-to-end IT management and consultative IT services that create reliable, robust and user-friendly solutions. Through a culture of excellence, partnership and fun, Sintrex attracts and empowers staff with an inspirational work experience, world-class software and globally renowned suppliers and partners to deliver services and solutions to their clients, helping to secure and enhance their IT reputations.
The successful candidate will be part of a team in a highly pressured environment. We encourage our team members to take ownership of their responsibilities.
Candidates who do not thrive under pressure and who are not inherently dedicated to being the best they can be through a self-learning attitude do not enjoy our environment.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid