DevOps Engineer at Sintrex

CORE OUTPUTS:

Develop and support commercial grade web applications and solutions

Deliver work to agreed quality, standards and complexity.

Provide creative and analytical solutions in a problem-solving environment

Strong ability to take ownership of assigned tasks

Be part of a team that focuses on the following :

new client requirements

concepts

innovation requests

automation

Scripting

solutions

ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12

Valid Code B drivers licence

Own transport

Software Development Qualification/Certificate

1 – 2 years Development Experience

3 – 5 years technical experience in an IT Infrastructure Management environment

3 – 5 years Linux Server / Windows Server Experience / Networking

3 – 5 years Virtualization Experience (VMware)

BENEFICIAL SKILLS:

Scripting

NodeJS

Perl

Bash

Frontend

VueJS/React/Angular experience

HTML

CSS

PHP

Operating Systems

Linux (RHCE)

Windows (MCSE)

Android

IOS

Networking Technology

Mikrotik

Cisco (CCNA)

Huawei

Operational Services

Networking (Network +)

Security (Security +)

Hardware (A+)

Virtualization and Cloud

VMWare

AWS

Azure

Google Cloud

Data mining

SQL

NoSQL (ES, Mongo, Influx)

Version Control and Incident Management

Jira

GIT

RT

SNOW

4Me

CA Unicenter

BMC Remedy

Containers and Automation

Ansible

Docker

Office and Open-source Technologies

Office (all aspects)

Open-source Technologies

Markup and API’s

restApi

XML

json

Yml3rd Party Tools

ExtraHop

Catchpoint

Tapping

Thousand Eyes

AFN

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:

High degree of aptitude in the IT environment.

Passion for technology.

Entrepreneurial initiative (self-starter).

Excellent client relationship building skills.

Strong customer service orientation.

Attention to detail.

Good analytical, problem-solving and report writing skills.

Presentation & communication skills.

Strong team orientation.

Passion for technology and learning.

Strong presentation and communication skills.

Entrepreneurial initiative (self-starter).

High degree of professionalism.

Strong influencing skills as well as relationship and network building skills.

Team orientated as well as ability to work independently.

Able to work under pressure.

Strong analytical skills and problem-solving skills.

High level of customer service.

Willingness to learn.

Show good judgement in all decisions to ensure sustainability.

Desired Skills:

NodeJS

VueJS

Linux

SQL

Networking

restAPI

DevOps Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Sintrex is passionate about the innovative pursuit of excellence in providing end-to-end IT management and consultative IT services that create reliable, robust and user-friendly solutions. Through a culture of excellence, partnership and fun, Sintrex attracts and empowers staff with an inspirational work experience, world-class software and globally renowned suppliers and partners to deliver services and solutions to their clients, helping to secure and enhance their IT reputations.

The successful candidate will be part of a team in a highly pressured environment. We encourage our team members to take ownership of their responsibilities.

Candidates who do not thrive under pressure and who are not inherently dedicated to being the best they can be through a self-learning attitude do not enjoy our environment.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

